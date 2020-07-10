Apartment List
/
FL
/
key biscayne
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:39 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Key Biscayne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
705 Crandon Blvd
705 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1310 sqft
Furnished Resort Villa Two bedroom, two bath apartment at the Ocean Club Condo. Apartment has a large lanai terrace with Tropical views over lake and gardens! Must see video to appreciate the space.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
252 Hampton Ln
252 Hampton Lane, Key Biscayne, FL
6 Bedrooms
$15,500
Beautiful 6 Bedroom, 6 Bathroom House with high ceilings, 2 car private garage, and swimming pool. House was built in 2007 and in Amazing condition. The house sits on a 8,786 Sq.Ft lot.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
733 CRANDON BL
733 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
Beautiful lake views from this spacious and bright 3 Bedroom at Lake Villa Two. 3 full Baths, 2470 SQ.FT., large balcony overlooking the lake and the pool area. Two side by side parking spaces. Enjoy all the amenities that Ocean Club has to offer.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
385 Ridgewood Rd
385 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,900
4119 sqft
Jungly foliage, oversized corner lot, 4-level old-world Moorish villa, beach-entry lagoon pool. Tallest Island home. Tower mirador-treetop & 360º views. > 6000 sq ft of indoor/ outdoor living environments.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
600 Grapetree Dr
600 Grapetree Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location!! Spacious unit with unobstructed, panoramic oceanfront shoreline views from all rooms in this beautifully remodeled 3/2. Large master suite, walk-in closets, natural stone floors, remodeled kitchen and baths.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
121 Crandon Blvd
121 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
Stunning 3 full bedroom plus Den/Office corner unit bright and spacious. Model B is one of the most desired floor plans, it includes 2 full baths + 1/2 bath ** 2 Parking spaces.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
600 SE Grapetree Dr
600 Grapetree Dr, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,200
Bright and spacious totally remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bathroom apartment with a huge terrace, nicely decorated, marble floors, completely equipped open kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
200 Ocean Lane Dr
200 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful furnished rental in full service oceanfront building. Very spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment iwhith Southern exposure and view of the pool and ocean. No expense was spared when remodeling and furnishing this unit.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
1121 Crandon Blvd
1121 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy breathtaking Sunrises & Sunsets from this most desirable sought after “03” line with spectacular views of Ocean, Bay & State Park/Lighthouse! All just steps from the beach! Totally remodeled with top of the line finishings, open kitchen and

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
161 Crandon Blvd
161 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
PENTHOUSE ON BEST LOCATION OF BOTANICA, AT FLORANDA LOBBY; STEPS AWAY FROM ELEVATORS; AMPLE AND RARELY AVAILABLE 3 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATHROOMS PROPERTY, SUBSTANTIALLY REMODELED; AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL COMPLETELY FURNISHED; FULL OF LIGHT; 2

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
255 Sunrise Dr
255 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Warm & Welcome Furnished corner unit in the heart of Key Biscayne. Completely updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo with remarkable touches. The kitchen has been completely remodeled and equipped with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
781 Crandon Blvd
781 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully decorated and remodeled unit with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Resort style living, private club, restaurants, spa, beauty salon, fitness center, tennis & pools.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
330 Palmwood Ln
330 West Palmwood Lane, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Beautiful Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom House with additional Guest House, which has a Full Bedroom and Bathroom, which can be used as an additional room or office. House has 3,791 Square feet of living area and very spacious layout.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
101 Sunrise Dr
101 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
The Island's newest addition, 101 Sunrise Residences located at 101 Sunrise Dr., Key Biscayne, Florida. An exclusive boutique building with only eleven tailor made units.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
101 Crandon Blvd
101 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
PRICE PER WEEK. Seasonal and Short term rental 3 bed, 3 baths fully furnished. Can be rented daily, weekly or monthly. Enjoy all the amenities that Key Colony has to offer.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
300 Galen Dr
300 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Very TASTEFULLY REMODELED, CHARMING unit in MINT condition! STUNNING kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances! LAMINATED floors! AMPLE, MODERN closets! Very LUMINOUS! HIGHLY desirable EAST exposure! IMMACULATE! Like NEW! HURRICANE SHUTTERS! Simply

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
150 Ocean Lane Dr
150 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Enjoy the breezy, easy Key Biscayne lifestyle in this beautiful, remodeled condo w/ private beach access. The very spacious 2-bedroom unit features a king bed in the master suite & two queen beds in the 2nd bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
765 Crandon Blvd
765 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bed + den, two bathroom residence with 1653 adj square foot interior located at Lake Tower features an open terrace and bright interior.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
360 Ocean Dr
360 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Direct Ocean Front Full 4 en-suites 4.5 Bath Flow-Through unit at Oceana Key Biscayne. With Private direct access elevator, floor to ceiling windows and expansive terraces directly facing Sunrise and Sunset.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
100 Ocean Lane Dr
100 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Sunny corner unfurnished 2 bedrooom, 2 bath unit with title and Pergo wood laminate flooring and washer and dryer inside the unit offered for annual rental. One assigned covered parking space. Plenty of guest parking.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
703 Crandon Blvd
703 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,490
Furnished and equipped, recently renovated 2B/2B unit with views to the lake. One assigned parking space, all the amenities of the Ocean Club, which requires additional deposits. Short term only.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
400 S Mashta Dr
400 South Mashta Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
5 Bedrooms
$60,000
Magnificent waterfront house. This one & only architectural masterpiece designed by award winning architect Charles Pawley sits on one of the best waterfront lots.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
14 Harbor Point Drive
14 Harbor Pt Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
6 Bedrooms
$50,000
With a charming & delightful aura of a vintage Cuban estate, this amazing Key Biscayne home exudes charm & sophistication in its finishes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
17 GRAND BAY ESTATES CR
17 Grand Bay Estates Circle, Key Biscayne, FL
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
Inventory is not easy to come by at Grand Bay Estates & Villas. An opportunity to rent this immaculate home with astonishing amenities could be yours. Features top of the line appliances, Marble flooring, and oversized pool for those hot Miami days.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Key Biscayne, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Key Biscayne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Key Biscayne 1 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKey Biscayne 3 BedroomsKey Biscayne Accessible ApartmentsKey Biscayne Apartments with BalconyKey Biscayne Apartments with Garage
Key Biscayne Apartments with GymKey Biscayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKey Biscayne Apartments with ParkingKey Biscayne Apartments with PoolKey Biscayne Apartments with Washer-DryerKey Biscayne Dog Friendly Apartments
Key Biscayne Furnished ApartmentsKey Biscayne Luxury PlacesKey Biscayne Pet Friendly PlacesKey Biscayne Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FL
Miami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale