Apartment List
/
FL
/
key biscayne
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 PM

216 Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Key Biscayne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
155 Ocean Lane Dr
155 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1260 sqft
*** Available to move in July-August *** Very nice Condo in Commodore WEST. Open floor plan with renovated Kitchen and wood floors. Large balcony with very Nice views to Key Biscayne and Ocean. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. White on White Kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
107 E Enid Dr
107 East Enid Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
Great Townhouse 2Bed plus den, and 2.5 Bath in desirable Gardens of Key Biscayne complex. High ceilings. 2 Parking in covered garage. Completely remodeled with good taste and quality finishes, tile wood like floors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
232 Sea View Dr
232 Seaview Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful furnished 2 bed /2.5 bath Townhouse in Key Biscayne. Furnished with modern decor, wood floors, private patio overlooking pool with BBQ grill surrounded by a lush tropical landscape. Includes 2 parking spaces.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
1111 Crandon Blvd
1111 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
Breathtaking oceanfront condo with spectacular panoramic ocean views. Enjoy a unique quality of life in this fully renovated unit with natural cherry wood floors & top-of-the-line fixtures and appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
200 Ocean Lane Dr
200 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
Completely updated bright & airy, 2 private in-suite master bedrooms in split plan, south-east exposure, unit have wood floors & marble bathrooms, walking closets, open kitchen w/high end designer finishes, upscale appliances, floor to ceiling

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
100 Ocean Lane Dr
100 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Sunny corner unfurnished 2 bedrooom, 2 bath unit with title and Pergo wood laminate flooring and washer and dryer inside the unit offered for annual rental. One assigned covered parking space. Plenty of guest parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
1 Turtle Walk
1 Turtle Walk, Key Biscayne, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
Magnificent Home exclusive to key Biscayne Island lifestyle in this beautiful 6 bedrooms 7 bathrooms (including Maid quarters) corner home with large patio area that has direct access o GB villas private part.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
141 Crandon Blvd
141 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled and bright 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus Den. This spacious and modern fully furnished unit features custom made top of the line kitchen, bathrooms and closets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
251 GALEN DR
251 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corner unit with updated bathrooms, ceramic floors with new kitchen cabinets & new wood floors in the bedroom. Easy to show.
Results within 5 miles of Key Biscayne
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Brickell
21 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,689
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Brickell
31 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,559
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Brickell
86 Units Available
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,710
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1079 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1102 Brickell Ave
1102 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1114 sqft
Now Leasing, Tallest Tower in Florida - Property Id: 168098 Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. Brand New all Rental Tower, Tallest Building in So Florida.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1010 BRICKELL AVE
1010 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
871 sqft
Brickell's NEWEST AND HOTTEST building in the heart of all the action available for rent. This unit is fully furnished only! Price is firm.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 ALTON RD
90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1077 sqft
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
1401 SW 22 ST
1401 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Furnished Apartment with kitchen utensils and linens. This bright and spacious apartment has wood floors throughout, good closet space. Washer and dryer inside. Quite building between Brickell and Coral Gables.and Coconut Grove.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1450 BRICKELL BAY DR
1450 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
UPDATED 2/2 UNIT IN THE DESIRABLE BRICKELL BAY DR. A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
7066 Fisher Island Dr
7066 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
THE PERFECT FUSION OF A CRISP CONTEMPORARY LOOK WITH A RELAXED BEACH INSPIRED STYLE ON FISHER ISLAND! Wake up to Paradise in this Peaceful Ambiance Designed by Alison Antrobus.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
170 SE 14 STREET UNIT 1501
170 Southeast 14th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1090 sqft
LOVELY CONDO IN THE SAIL BUILDING, IN THE HEART OF BRICKELL. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, LARGE BALCONY, MARBLE AND WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND MORE.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coconut Grove
1 Unit Available
3200 Ah We Wa St
3200 Ah We Wa Street, Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
STUNNING & ELEGANT! Open floor plan in a gated oasis in north Coconut Grove! Centered around beautiful heated pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1541 Brickell Ave
1541 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarkable rental unit on corner of renown Palace Condo. Windows with north,east and south views, to include Miami Beach, Key Biscayne and the bay as well as the city on the north side. 2/2 ample unit with wood floors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
2532 Fisher Island Dr
2532 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
This magnificent Bayside Village semi furnished 2 bedroom + den, 2.5 bath condo offers breathtaking views of the Fisher Island marina, golf and Miami Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coconut Grove
1 Unit Available
1790 Wa Kee Na Dr
1790 Wa Kee Na Drive, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Charming and beautiful 2/1 in N Grove w/ garage. Completely updated w/ character. Kitchen has GE SS appliances, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, filtered water and microwave.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Key Biscayne, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Key Biscayne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Key Biscayne 1 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKey Biscayne 3 BedroomsKey Biscayne Accessible ApartmentsKey Biscayne Apartments with Balcony
Key Biscayne Apartments with GarageKey Biscayne Apartments with GymKey Biscayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKey Biscayne Apartments with ParkingKey Biscayne Apartments with Pool
Key Biscayne Apartments with Washer-DryerKey Biscayne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKey Biscayne Furnished ApartmentsKey Biscayne Luxury PlacesKey Biscayne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FL
Miami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale