Apartment List
/
FL
/
key biscayne
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

372 Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Key Biscayne renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
701 Crandon Blvd
701 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
Beautiful and spacious three bedroom condo with 3 full baths, open kitchen, beautiful balcony surrounded by palm trees with partial lake view. New Vinyl floors installed in all three bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
765 Crandon Blvd
765 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bed + den, two bathroom residence with 1653 adj square foot interior located at Lake Tower features an open terrace and bright interior.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
1111 Crandon Blvd
1111 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
Breathtaking oceanfront condo with spectacular panoramic ocean views. Enjoy a unique quality of life in this fully renovated unit with natural cherry wood floors & top-of-the-line fixtures and appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
360 Ocean Dr
360 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Direct Ocean Front Full 4 en-suites 4.5 Bath Flow-Through unit at Oceana Key Biscayne. With Private direct access elevator, floor to ceiling windows and expansive terraces directly facing Sunrise and Sunset.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
200 Ocean Lane Dr
200 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
Completely updated bright & airy, 2 private in-suite master bedrooms in split plan, south-east exposure, unit have wood floors & marble bathrooms, walking closets, open kitchen w/high end designer finishes, upscale appliances, floor to ceiling

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
705 Crandon Blvd
705 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Furnished Resort Villa Two bedroom, two bath apartment at the Ocean Club Condo. Apartment has a large lanai terrace with Tropical views over lake and gardens! Must see video to appreciate the space.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
707 Crandon Blvd
707 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1570 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL! ELEGANT AND BRIGHT UNIT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. ENJOY ALL AMENITIES OF THE OCEAN CLUB; SPA, STATE OF THE ART GYM, RESORT STYLE POOLS, TENNIS, GORGEOUS BEACH & SECURITY. SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST 2020.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
785 CRANDON
785 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
BEST LOCATION IN ALL OF OCEAN CLUB! 18th floor middle of project and through views of direct ocean and bay with impeccable skyline of miami views. Capture gorgeous sunsets and sunrise. Immaculate conditions. This unit is also for sale.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
199 Ocean Lane Dr
199 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 months starting today, unfurnished, electric store refrigerator, dish washer, washer/ dryer. Bright 2/2 unit , South exposure, ceramic floors. Private long balcony, covered parking space & storage. Basic cable & internet.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
350 OCEAN DR
350 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BEST PRICE in the newest and most luxurious building in Key Biscayne! 2 bedrooms + Den that can be used as a third bedroom, 3.5 Baths. City and bay views. Sunset. Private elevator.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
785 CRANDON BLVD
785 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Spacious, almost 3,100 sq ft. 4 rooms 4 1/2 bathrooms + staff area apartment in Club Tower Two - Ocean Club. Beautiful view of gardens from all rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Key Biscayne
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Brickell
39 Units Available
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,546
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1064 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
$
Brickell
14 Units Available
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,349
1521 sqft
A boutique, high-rise community with hotel-style amenities. Walk to dining and shopping. On-site pool with deck, spa, fitness center and private clubhouse. Updated, modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Brickell
21 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,689
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Brickell
73 Units Available
Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,630
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1164 sqft
Bright apartments with modern lighting and finishes, near I-95. Air conditioning and patio/balcony. Community has yoga facilities and dog grooming area. Swimming pool, shuffle board, bike storage. Building has an elevator.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Brickell
31 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,559
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Brickell
67 Units Available
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,958
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 10 at 03:46pm
Brickell
4 Units Available
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,930
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brickell View Terrace in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Brickell
86 Units Available
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,710
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1079 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Coconut Grove
1 Unit Available
2627 S Bayshore 2305
2627 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,900
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous direct bay and grove marina views from every room. BRAND NEW FLOOR AND FRESHLY PAINTED UNIT. Private foyer entrance into a 2 Bed /2.5 Bath with 10 ft ceilings, natural light throughout the apartment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Brickell
1 Unit Available
79 SW 12th St
79 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished unit with City & Pool Views at South Tower!!! Located in the heart of Brickell. Steps away from Brickell City Centre and Mary Brickell. Surrounded by restaurants and shops.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 ALTON RD
90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1077 sqft
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1155 Brickell Bay Dr
1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted immaculate overlooks the bay on Brickell, full fitness gym,outstanding pool, garage, BBQ area private garage/ parking space. AGENTS PLEASE READ broker remarks

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Brickell
1 Unit Available
801 Brickell Bay Dr
801 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
990 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in the Heart of Brickell's Financial District. Unit features an open layout with unobstructed water views to the bay and ocean from every window.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Key Biscayne, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Key Biscayne renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Key Biscayne 1 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKey Biscayne 3 BedroomsKey Biscayne Accessible ApartmentsKey Biscayne Apartments with Balcony
Key Biscayne Apartments with GarageKey Biscayne Apartments with GymKey Biscayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKey Biscayne Apartments with ParkingKey Biscayne Apartments with Pool
Key Biscayne Apartments with Washer-DryerKey Biscayne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKey Biscayne Furnished ApartmentsKey Biscayne Luxury PlacesKey Biscayne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FL
Miami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale