Apartment List
/
FL
/
key biscayne
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:38 PM

144 Studio Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Key Biscayne living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and publ... Read Guide >

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
455 Grand Bay Dr
455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
Studio
$13,500
4 BEDROOMS, 4/1 BATHROOMS, GRAND BAY RESIDENCE CONDO.
Results within 5 miles of Key Biscayne
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
81 Units Available
Brickell
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,825
494 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
32 Units Available
Brickell
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,399
526 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
71 Units Available
Brickell
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,830
527 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and in-person tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
30 Units Available
Brickell
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,949
599 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brickell
1160 Brickell Ave 3109
1160 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,900
600 sqft
Move In With One Month! Furnished Studio! Views! - Property Id: 324009 Move In With One Month!!!! Luxury condo, fully furnished & equipped with elegance, turn-key executive lease at Brickell, heart of the financial sector near cafes & clubs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brickell
1050 Brickell Ave #3022
1050 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,825
604 sqft
1050 Brickell Ave #3022 Available 08/07/20 Brickell Studio - Upgrade, Amentities and More! - Downtown Brickell Studio! 24 hour concierge service, reserved parking space, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ocean and city views and

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brickell
1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109
1060 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,000
551 sqft
Luxury huge Studio apartment, fully furnished, Brickell area - Luxury condo, fully furnished with elegance, turn-key executive lease at Brickell (towel, plates, cups, utensils, etc), heart of the financial sector near cafes & clubs.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Brickell
825 E Brickell Bay Dr
825 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,550
Great location, very affordable suite. Furnished and ready to move in. The building has a lot of amenities, restaurants, coffee shops, fast food restaurants, valet parking and common area amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Key Biscayne
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
182 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,499
467 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
18 Units Available
Miami Central Business District
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,815
670 sqft
High-rise apartments near American Airlines Arena and Bayfront Park. Ample on-site amenities, including a bocce court, yoga center, billiards table and clubhouse. Car charging available. Close to I-95. Easy access to Miami Beach.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
81 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,548
623 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
47 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
550 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
34 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,790
615 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
$
65 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,930
536 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
26 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,645
610 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
41 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,754
894 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
48 Units Available
Edgewater
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
440 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
157 Units Available
Park West
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,523
507 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
$
47 Units Available
Edgewater
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,720
559 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
33 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,409
553 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
$
54 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,549
591 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
76 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
534 sqft
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
92 Units Available
Miami Central Business District
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,696
614 sqft
Convenient to the Ultramont Mall and Olympia Theater, this community provides a Zen lounge, yoga studio, concierge services and easy beach access. Apartment features include learning thermostats, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Key Biscayne, FL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Key Biscayne living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Key Biscayne during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

Key Biscayne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKey Biscayne 2 Bedroom ApartmentsKey Biscayne 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsKey Biscayne 3 Bedroom ApartmentsKey Biscayne Accessible ApartmentsKey Biscayne Apartments with BalconiesKey Biscayne Apartments with Garages
Key Biscayne Apartments with GymsKey Biscayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKey Biscayne Apartments with ParkingKey Biscayne Apartments with PoolsKey Biscayne Apartments with Washer-DryersKey Biscayne Dog Friendly Apartments
Key Biscayne Furnished ApartmentsKey Biscayne Luxury ApartmentsKey Biscayne Pet Friendly ApartmentsKey Biscayne Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FL
South Miami Heights, FLGladeview, FLHialeah Gardens, FLUniversity Park, FLCutler Bay, FLHighland Beach, FLThree Lakes, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLTamiami, FLCountry Walk, FLBroadview Park, FLMiami Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale