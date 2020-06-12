/
3 bedroom apartments
376 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL
Village of Key Biscayne
270 Buttonwood Dr
270 Buttonwood Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
Enjoy this fabulous house and lots of privacy with 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms. Spacious outdoor space with covered terrace, and garage. Ample space to entertain with pool. This unit is a 3,774 square feet under air.
Village of Key Biscayne
385 Ridgewood Rd
385 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
Jungly foliage, oversized corner lot, 4-level old-world Moorish villa, beach-entry lagoon pool. Tallest Island home. Tower mirador-treetop & 360º views. > 6000 sq ft of indoor/ outdoor living environments.
Village of Key Biscayne
101 Crandon Blvd
101 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
PRICE PER WEEK. Seasonal and Short term rental 3 bed, 3 baths fully furnished. Can be rented daily, weekly or monthly. Enjoy all the amenities that Key Colony has to offer.
Village of Key Biscayne
701 Crandon Blvd
701 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
Beautiful and spacious three bedroom condo with 3 full baths, open kitchen, beautiful balcony surrounded by palm trees with partial lake view. New Vinyl floors installed in all three bedrooms.
Village of Key Biscayne
731 Crandon Blvd
731 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Large Lake Villa with 2.470 sq ft, marble and engineered hardwood scraped floors. Porcelain tile floor in beautiful kitchen. Bosh Appliances, Lovely Quartz countertops, view of Lake. Separate Laundry room.
Village of Key Biscayne
30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR
30 Grand Bay Estates Cir, Key Biscayne, FL
Grand Bay Estate Residences, only 21 Estates located in private compound with 24-hr gated security. Beautiful surroundings. Private park for Grand Bay Villas and Estates enjoyment. Offering total privacy w/direct access to Beach and 5-star hotel.
Village of Key Biscayne
360 Ocean Dr
360 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
Direct Ocean Front Full 4 en-suites 4.5 Bath Flow-Through unit at Oceana Key Biscayne. With Private direct access elevator, floor to ceiling windows and expansive terraces directly facing Sunrise and Sunset.
Village of Key Biscayne
472 FERNWOOD DR
472 Fernwood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
Brand new contemporary style townhouse located directly across from the Park. Owner spared no expense in the 4B/4B with spacious bonus room. Natural stone floors and top of the line finishes.
Village of Key Biscayne
101 Sunrise Dr
101 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,600
The Island's newest addition, 101 Sunrise Residences located at 101 Sunrise Dr., Key Biscayne, Florida. An exclusive boutique building with only eleven tailor made units.
Village of Key Biscayne
55 Ocean Lane Dr
55 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
SPACIOUS 3 BED/2 BATH UNIT WITH A FABULOUS FLOOR PLAN. LARGE, BEAUTIFUL SCREENED TERRACE WITH VIEWS TO THE GARDEN AND ACCESS TO POOL AREA. THE UNIT ITSELF IS IN PERFECT CONDITIONS, WALK DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, PARKS, SHOPS AND RESTAURANT.
Village of Key Biscayne
254 Sea View Dr
254 Seaview Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
Rare opportunity on KB. Cape florida townhouse 4 bd 4 ba plus a small room with bathroom for nanny or guest!!!! Making it like a 5bd . Beautifully decorated, remodeled , large outdoor terrace, next to pool.
Village of Key Biscayne
400 S Mashta Dr
400 South Mashta Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
Magnificent waterfront house. This one & only architectural masterpiece designed by award winning architect Charles Pawley sits on one of the best waterfront lots.
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Turtle Walk
1 Turtle Walk, Key Biscayne, FL
Magnificent Home exclusive to key Biscayne Island lifestyle in this beautiful 6 bedrooms 7 bathrooms (including Maid quarters) corner home with large patio area that has direct access o GB villas private part.
Village of Key Biscayne
320 W Heather Dr
320 West Heather Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST ,2020 >>>ONLY ANNUAL RENTAL>>>FULLY FURNISHED>>> 5 BEDROOM PLUS SERVICE QUARTERS..... FABULOUS BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION.
Village of Key Biscayne
791 Crandon Blvd
791 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Furnished 3-bedroom unit with pool and garden views at the exclusive Ocean Club Key Biscayne.
Village of Key Biscayne
781 Crandon Blvd
781 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE OF A KIND UNIT AT OCEAN CLUB. 4 BEDROOM 5 BATHS PRIVATE FOYER, FORMAL DINING WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS TO THE EAST AND WEST. LARGE TERRACES AND GREAT FLOOR SPLIT PLAN WITH 3030 SF.
Village of Key Biscayne
980 Mariner Dr
980 Mariner Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
Elegant waterfront residence with perfect island feeling.Totally updated home, 4 bed - 4 Baths plus Maid quarters. Cape Florida area is one of the most beautiful locations in Key Biscayne specially Mariner Street is a cul de sac private street.
Village of Key Biscayne
14 Harbor Point Drive
14 Harbor Pt Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
With a charming & delightful aura of a vintage Cuban estate, this amazing Key Biscayne home exudes charm & sophistication in its finishes.
Village of Key Biscayne
361 W Heather Dr
361 West Heather Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
Island Home. starting February 22, 2020, the house will be available for also annual rent. Price will depend in length of stay.AVAILABLE FROM MAY 29 TO JUNE 27, 2020. JULY AND AUGUST ARE BOOKED.
Village of Key Biscayne
17 GRAND BAY ESTATES CR
17 Grand Bay Estates Circle, Key Biscayne, FL
Inventory is not easy to come by at Grand Bay Estates & Villas. An opportunity to rent this immaculate home with astonishing amenities could be yours. Features top of the line appliances, Marble flooring, and oversized pool for those hot Miami days.
Village of Key Biscayne
340 ATLANTIC RD
340 Atlantic Road, Key Biscayne, FL
FABULOUS 5 BED, 5 BATH RENOVATED, HUGE HEATED POOL AREA, GREAT ENTERTAINMENT SPACE, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS. BEDS 2 KINGS, 7 TWINS. ALL BATHROOMS ARE SHOWERS ONLY. DINING HAS 12 CHAIRS AND TABLE, 4 TVS, AND WIFI.
Village of Key Biscayne
733 CRANDON BL
733 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
Beautiful lake views from this spacious and bright 3 Bedroom at Lake Villa Two. 3 full Baths, 2470 SQ.FT., large balcony overlooking the lake and the pool area. Two side by side parking spaces. Enjoy all the amenities that Ocean Club has to offer.
Village of Key Biscayne
785 CRANDON BLVD
785 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, almost 3,100 sq ft. 4 rooms 4 1/2 bathrooms + staff area apartment in Club Tower Two - Ocean Club. Beautiful view of gardens from all rooms.
Village of Key Biscayne
275 Harbor Dr
275 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
One story Mediterranean elegant house. Expansive reception areas with direct access to the beautiful courtyard, heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and gazebo. Residence offers a split plan with 4 bedroom & 4 baths.
