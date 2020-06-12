Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:09 PM

131 Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
155 Ocean Lane Dr
155 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1260 sqft
*** Available to move in July-August *** Very nice Condo in Commodore WEST. Open floor plan with renovated Kitchen and wood floors. Large balcony with very Nice views to Key Biscayne and Ocean. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. White on White Kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
385 Ridgewood Rd
385 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,900
4119 sqft
Jungly foliage, oversized corner lot, 4-level old-world Moorish villa, beach-entry lagoon pool. Tallest Island home. Tower mirador-treetop & 360º views. > 6000 sq ft of indoor/ outdoor living environments.

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
270 Buttonwood Dr
270 Buttonwood Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
Enjoy this fabulous house and lots of privacy with 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms. Spacious outdoor space with covered terrace, and garage. Ample space to entertain with pool. This unit is a 3,774 square feet under air.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
200 Galen Dr
200 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Largest unit in 200 Galen Dr building. 2/2 Just painted with new carpet. Ideal for schools and shops. Just up the block from the beach.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
701 Crandon Blvd
701 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
Beautiful and spacious three bedroom condo with 3 full baths, open kitchen, beautiful balcony surrounded by palm trees with partial lake view. New Vinyl floors installed in all three bedrooms.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
607 Ocean Dr
607 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Bright and totally remodeled 2 bed/2 bath unit at the desirable Sands Condo. Italian porcelain floors in all interior of the apartment, kitchen countertop in white quartz, master bathroom vanity countertop in white quartz.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
150 Ocean Lane Dr
150 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Enjoy the breezy, easy Key Biscayne lifestyle in this beautiful, remodeled condo w/ private beach access. The very spacious 2-bedroom unit features a king bed in the master suite & two queen beds in the 2nd bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
232 Sea View Dr
232 Seaview Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful furnished 2 bed /2.5 bath Townhouse in Key Biscayne. Furnished with modern decor, wood floors, private patio overlooking pool with BBQ grill surrounded by a lush tropical landscape. Includes 2 parking spaces.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
765 Crandon Blvd
765 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bed + den, two bathroom residence with 1653 adj square foot interior located at Lake Tower features an open terrace and bright interior.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR
30 Grand Bay Estates Cir, Key Biscayne, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,450
Grand Bay Estate Residences, only 21 Estates located in private compound with 24-hr gated security. Beautiful surroundings. Private park for Grand Bay Villas and Estates enjoyment. Offering total privacy w/direct access to Beach and 5-star hotel.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
1111 Crandon Blvd
1111 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
Breathtaking oceanfront condo with spectacular panoramic ocean views. Enjoy a unique quality of life in this fully renovated unit with natural cherry wood floors & top-of-the-line fixtures and appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
360 Ocean Dr
360 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Direct Ocean Front Full 4 en-suites 4.5 Bath Flow-Through unit at Oceana Key Biscayne. With Private direct access elevator, floor to ceiling windows and expansive terraces directly facing Sunrise and Sunset.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
101 Ocean Lane Dr
101 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move into the bliss of Key Biscayne island life at this 2BD / 2BA / 1,450 SF Ocean Village condo with views of sprawling Crandon Park filled with beaches, golf course, nature trails & a tennis center, all just 500 ft away.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
200 Ocean Lane Dr
200 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
Completely updated bright & airy, 2 private in-suite master bedrooms in split plan, south-east exposure, unit have wood floors & marble bathrooms, walking closets, open kitchen w/high end designer finishes, upscale appliances, floor to ceiling

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
472 FERNWOOD DR
472 Fernwood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Brand new contemporary style townhouse located directly across from the Park. Owner spared no expense in the 4B/4B with spacious bonus room. Natural stone floors and top of the line finishes.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
101 Sunrise Dr
101 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,600
The Island's newest addition, 101 Sunrise Residences located at 101 Sunrise Dr., Key Biscayne, Florida. An exclusive boutique building with only eleven tailor made units.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
100 Ocean Lane Dr
100 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Sunny corner unfurnished 2 bedrooom, 2 bath unit with title and Pergo wood laminate flooring and washer and dryer inside the unit offered for annual rental. One assigned covered parking space. Plenty of guest parking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
55 Ocean Lane Dr
55 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
SPACIOUS 3 BED/2 BATH UNIT WITH A FABULOUS FLOOR PLAN. LARGE, BEAUTIFUL SCREENED TERRACE WITH VIEWS TO THE GARDEN AND ACCESS TO POOL AREA. THE UNIT ITSELF IS IN PERFECT CONDITIONS, WALK DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, PARKS, SHOPS AND RESTAURANT.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
705 Crandon Blvd
705 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Furnished Resort Villa Two bedroom, two bath apartment at the Ocean Club Condo. Apartment has a large lanai terrace with Tropical views over lake and gardens! Must see video to appreciate the space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
254 Sea View Dr
254 Seaview Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
Rare opportunity on KB. Cape florida townhouse 4 bd 4 ba plus a small room with bathroom for nanny or guest!!!! Making it like a 5bd . Beautifully decorated, remodeled , large outdoor terrace, next to pool.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
210 Sea View Dr
210 Seaview Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Cozy, fully equipped 2/2 corner unit, available since Dec. 2019. Features en suite bedrooms with a King bed in the Master, 2 twins in 2nd bedroom. Open balcony with view of spectacular sunsets. Half block from beach.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
798 Crandon Blvd
798 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
ONE STORY, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE. WITH A LARGE PRIVATE PATIO/GARDEN. MASTER BEDROOM WITH A DOOR DIRECTLY TO GO TO THE POOL AND GARDEN. OPEN KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER, DISH WASHER.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
1 Turtle Walk
1 Turtle Walk, Key Biscayne, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
Magnificent Home exclusive to key Biscayne Island lifestyle in this beautiful 6 bedrooms 7 bathrooms (including Maid quarters) corner home with large patio area that has direct access o GB villas private part.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
320 W Heather Dr
320 West Heather Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
6 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST ,2020 >>>ONLY ANNUAL RENTAL>>>FULLY FURNISHED>>> 5 BEDROOM PLUS SERVICE QUARTERS..... FABULOUS BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Key Biscayne, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Key Biscayne renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

