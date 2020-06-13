Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

243 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL

Finding an apartment in Key Biscayne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
385 Ridgewood Rd
385 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,900
4119 sqft
Jungly foliage, oversized corner lot, 4-level old-world Moorish villa, beach-entry lagoon pool. Tallest Island home. Tower mirador-treetop & 360º views. > 6000 sq ft of indoor/ outdoor living environments.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
141 Crandon Blvd
141 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled and bright 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus Den. This spacious and modern fully furnished unit features custom made top of the line kitchen, bathrooms and closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
Brickell
41 Units Available
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,543
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1064 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Brickell
73 Units Available
Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,630
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1164 sqft
Bright apartments with modern lighting and finishes, near I-95. Air conditioning and patio/balcony. Community has yoga facilities and dog grooming area. Swimming pool, shuffle board, bike storage. Building has an elevator.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Brickell
31 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,559
1644 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
Brickell
14 Units Available
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,349
1521 sqft
A boutique, high-rise community with hotel-style amenities. Walk to dining and shopping. On-site pool with deck, spa, fitness center and private clubhouse. Updated, modern interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Brickell
67 Units Available
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,958
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Brickell
21 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,689
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Roads
9 Units Available
Lombardy
2110 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
934 sqft
Lombardy Apartment Rentals is CFH Group's newest apartment community located in the the sought-after neighborhood of The Roads in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 10 at 03:46pm
Brickell
4 Units Available
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,930
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brickell View Terrace in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Brickell
86 Units Available
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,710
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1079 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brickell
1 Unit Available
2420 Brickell Ave Apt 302B
2420 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful two story remodeled 2 bed / 2.5 bath loft style unit ideally situated in the gated community of Brickell Forest. Open Living/Dining area and lush garden views from both balconies. Washer and dryer inside unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1528 Brickell Ave
1528 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Location location close to all amenities, metro mover, metro rail walk-in closet, laundry in unit impact windows, assigned parking. First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, Pets, Security Deposit. Rent Pay Incl: Association Fee, Waste, Water/Sewer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
801 Brickell Bay Dr
801 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
990 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in the Heart of Brickell's Financial District. Unit features an open layout with unobstructed water views to the bay and ocean from every window.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
186 SE 12th Ter
186 Southeast 12th Terrace, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
BEAUTIFUL BOUTIQUE BUILDING IN BRICKELL, 2/2 FULLY FURNISHED, PORCELAIN FLOORS THROUGHOUT, PARTIAL BAY VIEW, CENTRALLY LOCATED, WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, BANKS, AND WORK. 15 MIN DRIVE TO MIAMI BEACH AND MIDTOWN.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
142 SW 9th Street
142 Southwest 9th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
This two story boutique building has a spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment for rent in the heart of Mary Brickell Village & City Centre, most highly desired area in Miami and lowest in the area & a short train ride to the UM Campus or the Hospital

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1100 Brickell Bay Dr
1100 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*Ask about our monthly promotions* Live above it all in Florida’s tallest, luxury, residential tower! Rapid approvals and low security deposit. Largest floor plans in Brickell. Pet friendly building.
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Wynwood
290 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Edgewater
46 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,713
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
West Avenue
31 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,330
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,629
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Coconut Grove
93 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,637
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,070
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Key Biscayne, FL

Finding an apartment in Key Biscayne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

