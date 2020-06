Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Inventory is not easy to come by at Grand Bay Estates & Villas. An opportunity to rent this immaculate home with astonishing amenities could be yours. Features top of the line appliances, Marble flooring, and oversized pool for those hot Miami days. Open the doors to spacious living spaces & high ceilings. Master bathroom flaunts both shower and tub. Oversized balcony for breezy relaxation. Resort style amenities & luxury throughout.