Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

With a charming & delightful aura of a vintage Cuban estate, this amazing Key Biscayne home exudes charm & sophistication in its finishes. The captivating vistas of the wide lagoon combined with a gorgeous oversized patio provides the perfect place for intimate or lavish entertaining. Open & airy living areas, gourmet kitchen & sumptuous master suite with lovely water views. Private dock for large vessel & direct access to the bay. Seasonal rates vary.