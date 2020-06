Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Townhouse 2Bed plus den, and 2.5 Bath in desirable Gardens of Key Biscayne complex. High ceilings. 2 Parking in covered garage. Completely remodeled with good taste and quality finishes, tile wood like floors. Steps to the beach to enjoy paradise Island Living. 2 car garage with A/C and laundry, plenty of space to use for entertaining.