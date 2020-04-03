1 Turtle Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Magnificent Home exclusive to key Biscayne Island lifestyle in this beautiful 6 bedrooms 7 bathrooms (including Maid quarters) corner home with large patio area that has direct access o GB villas private part. It has a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a large master bathroom. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom,and walk-in closet. It has a heated pool, wood floor in bedroom, marble floor in living area vaulted ceilings. Gated

community,Impact windows, walk to the beach!