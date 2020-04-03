All apartments in Key Biscayne
Find more places like 1 Turtle Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key Biscayne, FL
/
1 Turtle Walk
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

1 Turtle Walk

1 Turtle Walk · (786) 715-6869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Key Biscayne
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 Turtle Walk, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Magnificent Home exclusive to key Biscayne Island lifestyle in this beautiful 6 bedrooms 7 bathrooms (including Maid quarters) corner home with large patio area that has direct access o GB villas private part. It has a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a large master bathroom. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom,and walk-in closet. It has a heated pool, wood floor in bedroom, marble floor in living area vaulted ceilings. Gated
community,Impact windows, walk to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Turtle Walk have any available units?
1 Turtle Walk has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Turtle Walk have?
Some of 1 Turtle Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Turtle Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1 Turtle Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Turtle Walk pet-friendly?
No, 1 Turtle Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 1 Turtle Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1 Turtle Walk does offer parking.
Does 1 Turtle Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Turtle Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Turtle Walk have a pool?
Yes, 1 Turtle Walk has a pool.
Does 1 Turtle Walk have accessible units?
No, 1 Turtle Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Turtle Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Turtle Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Turtle Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Turtle Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1 Turtle Walk?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Key Biscayne 1 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 Bedrooms
Key Biscayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKey Biscayne Apartments with Garage
Key Biscayne Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FL
Miami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity