810 Bella Vista Court S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool bocce court tennis court

Immaculate and beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located only 500 yards from Jupiter beach. There are so many things to enjoy in this condo, at this location: east facing living area with an open floor plan, breakfast bar, endless ocean breeze on one of the two private patios, walk to shops, restaurants, Harbourside, movies and Maltz Theater. Take a walk, jog or a bike ride through beautiful Carlin Park. Community amenities include heated pool overlooking the lake, tennis courts, and bocce ball. No trucks, sorry.