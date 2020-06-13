Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

22 Cheap Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
5 Units Available
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave, Jupiter, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$971
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jupiter Cove Apartments offers many advantages over the competition, making our community one of the desirable and affordable communities in Jupiter. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.
Results within 5 miles of Jupiter

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11800 Ellison Wilson Road
11800 Ellison Wilson Road, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
876 sqft
Great Location,Fantastic, Light and Bright Large One Bedroom Garden apartment with separate laundry room and large private court yard. Won't last a MUST see. Rent includes all utilities, electric, water, cable, internet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10821 N Military Trail
10821 North Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic, very large 1 bedroom in excellent condition. W/D in unit! All ages welcome! Excellent location! No trucks! 2 dogs under 50 lbs total allowed!
Results within 10 miles of Jupiter
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Century Village
2 Units Available
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
962 sqft
Gated, lakefront community with gorgeous grounds. Allows dogs and cats. Tennis court, gym, business center, and car-wash area. Recently renovated units contain stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
25 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
4500 N Flagler Drive
4500 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY W/INTRACOASTAL VIEWS, COMMUNITY POOL, CABLE & WATER INCLUDED!

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mangonia Park
1 Unit Available
100 E TIFFANY DR #1
100 Tiffany Drive East, Mangonia Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
SELF TOUR OPTION AVAILABLE NOW! BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH!! - MENTION REF#100-1 Stainless Appliances, New White Cabinets, Laminate Floors New Tile Tub with Backsplash! Ceiling fans. At HG Property Management we highly regard safety.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
243 Castlewood Drive
243 Castlewood Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/ 1 bath unit in quiet community close to all shopping, I-95 and beach.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
1157 W 28th St
1157 West 28th Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent. Application process required per adult. We check for felonies and evictions. Application fee is $50 per person. Contact listing agent for more information

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
100 Cascade Lane
100 Cascade Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$1,175
4818 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
furnished studio apartment in an 11 unit apartment building located in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores on the southern most tip of Singer Island across the street from the beach. Close to the inlet, marina, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1500 Crescent Cir
1500 Crescent Circle, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
765 sqft
Cute second floor unit with back balcony. Great location near beaches, highways, marinas, and golf. Must apply to association.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
330 Southwind Dr
330 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on over-sized half acre waterfront lot located directly on the Earman River with direct saltwater intracoastal and ocean access. Plenty of parking. Water and trash is included in rental payments.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
414 51st Street
414 51st Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
560 sqft
Location, location, location 1 bedroom 1 bathroom updated duplex apartment. Open modern kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded bathroom, tile floors throughout. This unit won't last.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6948 SE Delegate Street
6948 Southeast Delegate Street, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Annual furnished rental. This very spacious 2/2 in a 55+ Association boasts a family room and oversized screened front porch. All appliances including washer and dryer. Very clean and bright.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
1141 Blue Heron Boulevard
1141 East Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
560 sqft
1 bedroom - 1 bathroom apartment on Singer Island for rent. Few steps walking distance to the beach, Ocean mall, Public Supermarket, PNC bank and Bank Of America ATM, park and many other beach activities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1800 Pinehurst Drive
1800 Pinehurst Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
320 sqft
Location! Location! This is a rare efficiency unit in the heart of West Palm beach. Right off 45th street, close to I95 and close to the 45th street tri-rail station.Also in close proximity to supermarkets, restaurants, and the palm beach outlet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3039 Avenue J
3039 Avenue J, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Great location for this 1/1. Spacious and ready for move in.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
4905 North Flagler Drive -2
4905 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
812 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4905 North Flagler Drive -2 in West Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Park Manor
1 Unit Available
330 W 22nd Court S
330 West 22nd Court, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
This quaint three bedroom single family home features neutral tile throughout, washer and dryer hook-up, kitchen equipped with plenty of cabinets, new central AC system, new paint, tons of natural light and a large, fully fenced in and private back

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Mangonia Park
1 Unit Available
800 W TIFFANY DRIVE #3
800 Tiffany Drive West, Mangonia Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Nice Townhome Available Now! Wood Floors, More! - ~~WELCOME TO CATELEYA SHORES! ~~ TOWNHOUSE: Spacious 2 bedroom , 1 Bath MUST SEE: CLEAN AND MODERN! WOOD FLOORS ,SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WALK IN CLOSETS, WHITE KITCHEN, MUST SEE! GOOD PRICE!! WON'T

1 of 11

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
101 Doolen Court
101 Doolen Court, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
55+ Communty with beautiful pool overlooking the Intracoastal in North Palm Beach. This cozy, ,furnished 2/2 condo on second floor has a screened patio with great views of the canal and the Intracoastal. Community laundry on each floor.

June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jupiter rents increased over the past month

Jupiter rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Jupiter stand at $1,278 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,609 for a two-bedroom. Jupiter's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jupiter, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jupiter

    As rents have increased marginally in Jupiter, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jupiter is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Jupiter's median two-bedroom rent of $1,609 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Jupiter.
    • While Jupiter's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jupiter than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Jupiter is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

