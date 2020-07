Amenities

Great unit within walking distance of beautiful beach, pier, park and restaurants. Main bedroom suite has king size bed and is on the main level. Two additional bedrooms on the second level, huge loft area with bed, sofa and tv. Screened patio view view of the lake, one car garage. Cable and internet provided, Community pool, tennis, racquetball, tennis, manager onsite, manned gate. You won't be disappointed.