Juno Beach, FL
115 Bay Colony Drive N
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:48 AM

115 Bay Colony Drive N

115 Bay Colony Drive North · (561) 339-2454
Juno Beach
Location

115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft. BOAT SLIP***and RESORT STYLE AMENITIES including pool, spa, tennis,clubhouse, BBQ grills, eating area with bar, State of the Art Fitness House steps from your door and much more! Assigned Covered Parking at entrance! STUNNING UPGRADES throughout! Formal Foyer entry, bay window in eat in kitchen, granite counters, SS Appls, island, GREAT ROOM w/Dining Area, Large Master Suite! Bathrooms fully upgraded and a laundry Room w/full size washer/dryer! Very clean and neutral! Bright and Airy throughout! Screen enclosed private patio! Centrally located, walk/bike to beach, Gardens Mall and Golf mins away! Close to I95, FL Tpke and PBIA! Available Aug 1st!! Don't wait!! Call TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Bay Colony Drive N have any available units?
115 Bay Colony Drive N has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Bay Colony Drive N have?
Some of 115 Bay Colony Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Bay Colony Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
115 Bay Colony Drive N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Bay Colony Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 115 Bay Colony Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 115 Bay Colony Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 115 Bay Colony Drive N does offer parking.
Does 115 Bay Colony Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Bay Colony Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Bay Colony Drive N have a pool?
Yes, 115 Bay Colony Drive N has a pool.
Does 115 Bay Colony Drive N have accessible units?
No, 115 Bay Colony Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Bay Colony Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Bay Colony Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Bay Colony Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Bay Colony Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.
