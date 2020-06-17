115 Bay Colony Drive N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft. BOAT SLIP***and RESORT STYLE AMENITIES including pool, spa, tennis,clubhouse, BBQ grills, eating area with bar, State of the Art Fitness House steps from your door and much more! Assigned Covered Parking at entrance! STUNNING UPGRADES throughout! Formal Foyer entry, bay window in eat in kitchen, granite counters, SS Appls, island, GREAT ROOM w/Dining Area, Large Master Suite! Bathrooms fully upgraded and a laundry Room w/full size washer/dryer! Very clean and neutral! Bright and Airy throughout! Screen enclosed private patio! Centrally located, walk/bike to beach, Gardens Mall and Golf mins away! Close to I95, FL Tpke and PBIA! Available Aug 1st!! Don't wait!! Call TODAY!