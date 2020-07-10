Apartment List
39 Apartments for rent in Ocala, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
52 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
11 Units Available
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Tenants get access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and volleyball court. Pet friendly. Located off Route 200. Near numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 02:53pm
4 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two- bedroom apartments with patios and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, gym, and clubhouse. Ocala and Ocala National Forest are within easy driving distance. I-75 connects you to the rest of Florida.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4500 SW 49th Ave
4500 Southwest 49th Avenue, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1134 sqft
Wynchase Townhouse FOR RENT in Fore Ranch - Property Id: 314962 2006 2/2.5 1134sf end unit townhouse in gated Wynchase of Fore Ranch. Living/dining room, screened lanai, and privacy fenced back porch. New luxury vinyl plank wood floors.

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1020 NE 30th Ave Apt 103
1020 Northeast 30th Avenue, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1489 sqft
Very well maintained 2BR/2BA/2 car garage in Darby Downs subdivision, features large tiled family room, dining room, berber carpeted bedrooms, security system, washer and dryer included (not warranted). No Smoking. No Pets. Lawn Service Included.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE
2651 Southwest 20th Circle, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished house in Lakeview Village in Cala Hills. Great location central to Ocala and shopping. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus office with closet. Really a cute place with granite counters in Kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
4235 SW 50TH CIRCLE
4235 Southwest 50th Circle, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location...Location...One of the best....3/2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4824 SW 44 CIRCLE
4824 Southwest 44th Circle, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1161 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 half bath town home in Wynchase. Community amenities include a pool and recreation center. Close to SR 200 and multiple options for dining and shopping!

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
29 NE 1ST AVENUE
29 Northeast 1st Avenue, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment located near Ocala's Downtown Square with dedicated parking. Spacious 1 BR 1 Bath apartment has been fully renovated. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4236 SW 57 AVE
4236 Southwest 57th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
4236 SW 57 AVE - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN RED HAWK SECTION OF FOUR RANCH.

1 of 62

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1101 SE 42nd ROAD
1101 Southeast 42nd Road, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the perfect home to entertain your family and friends! There is no other home like it! Double sided fireplace in formal living room and great room.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3144 NE 2ND PLACE
3144 Northeast 2nd Place, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3654 sqft
Must see this beautifully furnished house in the beautiful horse capital Ocala. Features beautiful landscaping. It is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and fun for your enjoyment. It is located close to Silver Springs, and HITS.
1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5399 NW 18th St
5399 Northwest 18th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1085 sqft
*Seasonal/Short-Term* Fully furnished 2BR, 2BA, 2 car garage in beautiful Ocala Palms, gated, 55+ Community; features an 18 hole Golf Course, Indoor and Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, On-site Restaurant.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6012 Torry Pines, #447
6012 Torrey Pines Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* This home has nature at it's finest. While relaxing on your lanai, enjoy your new Florida lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle. One of our Platinum series home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3893 NW 49TH COURT
3893 Northwest 49th Court, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1706 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RESORT LIFESTYLE HOME AVAILABLE APRIL 1- FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, WITH OFFICE/DEN AREA WITH EVERY COMFORT AND AMENITY YOU COULD IMAGINE.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4730 NW 45TH COURT
4730 Northwest 45th Court, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1732 sqft
Beautiful home in the quiet and very desirable community of the fountains, very conveniently located.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5174 NW 26TH LANE
5174 Northwest 26th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1712 sqft
Welcome to Ocala Palms, a lovely 55+community in the middle of NW Horse Country; minutes to the NEW World Equestrian Center & minutes to I-75. This home has great curb appeal and an extra wide driveway with extra golf cart garage.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5633 NW 27TH PLACE
5633 Northwest 27th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1809 sqft
Immaculate turn key seasonal rental available in Ocala Palms golf community, a 3 bedroom 2 bath home, property has been renovated & offers all the convenience of home, split floor plan, wood floors,tile kitchen and new carpets in the bedrooms.
1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11682 SW 52nd Ter
11682 Southwest 52nd Terrace, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2548 sqft
Lovely 3/3/2 with Den/Office - Gorgeous kitchen. Wonderful home with lawn care included. NO PETS!

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Springs Shores
450 Fairways Cir A103
450 Fairways Circle, Silver Springs Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
450 Fairways Cir A103 SILVER DOWNS CONDOS - Spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath unit located downstairs with tile floors throughout. This home includes washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher not warranted.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4855 NW 80TH COURT
4855 Northwest 80th Court, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1635 sqft
Beautiful well maintained duplex in the community of the Forest of Golden Hills. This home features a great room kitchen combo in addition to a large living room that leads out to a cover patio with fenced in yard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Springs Shores
495 MIDWAY DRIVE
495 Midway Drive, Silver Springs Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1218 sqft
Fully furnished master unit in Live Oak Village overlooking the lake and Silver Springs Shores Golf & Country Club. The master unit has no one above you and offers additional living space, more than other condos in the area.

July 2020 Ocala Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Ocala Rent Report. Ocala rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ocala rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Ocala Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Ocala Rent Report. Ocala rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ocala rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Ocala rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Ocala rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Ocala stand at $819 for a one-bedroom apartment and $995 for a two-bedroom. Ocala's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ocala, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Ocala rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ocala has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ocala is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ocala's median two-bedroom rent of $995 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Ocala remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ocala than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Ocala.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

