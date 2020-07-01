All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5562 Enchanted Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5562 Enchanted Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:15 PM

5562 Enchanted Drive

5562 Enchanted Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5562 Enchanted Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5562 Enchanted Drive have any available units?
5562 Enchanted Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5562 Enchanted Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5562 Enchanted Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5562 Enchanted Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5562 Enchanted Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5562 Enchanted Drive offer parking?
No, 5562 Enchanted Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5562 Enchanted Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5562 Enchanted Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5562 Enchanted Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5562 Enchanted Drive has a pool.
Does 5562 Enchanted Drive have accessible units?
No, 5562 Enchanted Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5562 Enchanted Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5562 Enchanted Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5562 Enchanted Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5562 Enchanted Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia