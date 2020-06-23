2623 DEBBIE CT

2/1 with Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Tile throughout. Open Living/Dining combo, large master suite. Toilet separate from tub/shower combo. One car garage with new opener. Washer/dryer AS IS. Nice back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
