Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

2623 DEBBIE CT

2623 Debbie Court · No Longer Available
Location

2623 Debbie Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
2/1 with Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Tile throughout. Open Living/Dining combo, large master suite. Toilet separate from tub/shower combo. One car garage with new opener. Washer/dryer AS IS. Nice back yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

2623 DEBBIE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Some of 2623 DEBBIE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
2623 DEBBIE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 2623 DEBBIE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Yes, 2623 DEBBIE CT offers parking.
Yes, 2623 DEBBIE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 2623 DEBBIE CT does not have a pool.
No, 2623 DEBBIE CT does not have accessible units.
No, 2623 DEBBIE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
