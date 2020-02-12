14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD

Amenities
Brand new gorgeous house. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and Den ( bonus room). 2400 sqf. In very desirable Bartram area. Split floor plan. Brand new appliances are included washer, dryer, refrigerator. Very Spacious kitchen with California Island. Interior laundry room includes washer and dryer. Master bath with shower and separate tub. Walking closet. Water softener, 2 car garage . Community pool and clubhouse. Close to I95 and all the amazing amenities Julington Creek. Great schools and close shopping . Pet friendly . Including grass cut .Please check the link below for 3D virtual tour next to pictures