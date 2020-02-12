All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:20 PM

14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD

14549 Bartram Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14549 Bartram Creek Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand new gorgeous house. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and Den ( bonus room). 2400 sqf. In very desirable Bartram area. Split floor plan. Brand new appliances are included washer, dryer, refrigerator. Very Spacious kitchen with California Island. Interior laundry room includes washer and dryer. Master bath with shower and separate tub. Walking closet. Water softener, 2 car garage . Community pool and clubhouse. Close to I95 and all the amazing amenities Julington Creek. Great schools and close shopping . Pet friendly . Including grass cut .Please check the link below for 3D virtual tour next to pictures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD have any available units?
14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD have?
Some of 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD offers parking.
Does 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD has a pool.
Does 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD have accessible units?
No, 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14549 BARTRAM CREEK BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia