Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

BRAND NEW HOME READY TO MOVE IN. OFFERS 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATH PLUS THE HALF BATH. EVERYTHING BRAND NEW AND HAS A LOT OF UPGRADES. BE THE FIRST ONE TO MOVE IN TO THIS HOUSE. LOCATED IN A AREA WITH GREAT SCHOOLS AND IN A COMMUNITY THAT OFFERS. WATERMARK COMMUNITY OFFERS A SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUNDS, AND YOU CAN SEE THE FIREWORKS FROM THE CLUBHOUSE VIEW DECK. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY.