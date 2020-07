Amenities

Beautiful end unit in Waterleigh. Access to all the wonderful amenities in this community. Great schools, close to the new Walmart, access to all highways thru HWY429. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms, large island in the kitchen, loft area upstairs, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and family room, screened in patio, and all appliances included.