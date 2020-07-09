All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE

9672 Emerald Berry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9672 Emerald Berry Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Townhouse in Watermark, Ready to Move In! 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and walking pantry. Private patio and attached 2 car garage.
Washer and Dryer included on the second floor. Ring doorbell and smart AC thermostat. With the convenient Winter Garden location, close to highway 429, Orange County National Golf Center, shopping centers and Disney. Access to Watermark amenities including Community Pool and Cabana, Basketball,
Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Tot lot, Kid’s Splash Pad. Great schools!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have any available units?
9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9672 EMERALD BERRY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

