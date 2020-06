Amenities

9126 Leeland Archer Blvd, Orlando, FL is a single family home that contains 2,411 sq ft and was built in 2006. Home features four bedrooms, living room, family room, dining room and open kitchen with eating area! The master suite features a large master bath with separate tub and shower and his and her vanities. Community features include a community pool, club house, and playground/park area. Walking distance to shopping and dining.