Horizon West, FL
8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY

8927 Fountain Palm Alley · No Longer Available
Location

8927 Fountain Palm Alley, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! TOP RATED SCHOOLS!!! Brand new Dante Italiante home by Toll Brothers at Lakeshore. As you enter the home you are greeted by a lofty foyer which features direct views of the dining area, great room with high ceiling and sliding glass doors on to the private porch. The magnificent kitchen features a large center island, 42" cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and natural gas for cooking. The enchanting master bedroom features a master bath which boasts dual vanities, a glass-enclosed shower and large walk-in closet. This home also features a large second floor with a spacious loft area and the additional bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a conveniently-located laundry room. A 2-car garage and lush landscaping complete this home from Toll Brothers Townhome Collection. Our new community is only 10 minutes from major tourist attractions and features a huge club house with beautiful lake views, gathering room, catering kitchen, fitness center, resort-style pool, kayaking and paddle boarding! It's a great opportunity to move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY have any available units?
8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY have?
Some of 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY currently offering any rent specials?
8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY pet-friendly?
No, 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY offer parking?
Yes, 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY does offer parking.
Does 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY have a pool?
Yes, 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY has a pool.
Does 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY have accessible units?
No, 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY does not have units with air conditioning.
