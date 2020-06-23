8927 FOUNTAIN PALM ALY

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! TOP RATED SCHOOLS!!! Brand new Dante Italiante home by Toll Brothers at Lakeshore. As you enter the home you are greeted by a lofty foyer which features direct views of the dining area, great room with high ceiling and sliding glass doors on to the private porch. The magnificent kitchen features a large center island, 42" cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and natural gas for cooking. The enchanting master bedroom features a master bath which boasts dual vanities, a glass-enclosed shower and large walk-in closet. This home also features a large second floor with a spacious loft area and the additional bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a conveniently-located laundry room. A 2-car garage and lush landscaping complete this home from Toll Brothers Townhome Collection. Our new community is only 10 minutes from major tourist attractions and features a huge club house with beautiful lake views, gathering room, catering kitchen, fitness center, resort-style pool, kayaking and paddle boarding! It's a great opportunity to move in today!