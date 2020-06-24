8642 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 and ½ bath with a loft and 2 car garage. The kitchen features wood cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.There is a half bathroom on the first floor. Marble counter tops in the bathrooms and the first floor is all tile. Upstairs the washer and dryer are in the utility room just off the loft along with the master suite with three bedrooms and hall bath.

The amenities include walking trails, playground, dog park, community pool and fishing dock.

Great schools, Lakeside Village Shopping Center with a Publix Supermarket is at the corner. Down town Windermere is about 4 miles away.

Zoned for Windermere High School.