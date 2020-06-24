All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8642 POWDER RIDGE TRAIL

8642 Powder Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8642 Powder Ridge Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 and ½ bath with a loft and 2 car garage. The kitchen features wood cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.There is a half bathroom on the first floor. Marble counter tops in the bathrooms and the first floor is all tile. Upstairs the washer and dryer are in the utility room just off the loft along with the master suite with three bedrooms and hall bath.
The amenities include walking trails, playground, dog park, community pool and fishing dock.
Great schools, Lakeside Village Shopping Center with a Publix Supermarket is at the corner. Down town Windermere is about 4 miles away.
Zoned for Windermere High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

