All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP

7882 Minutemen Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7882 Minutemen Loop, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Don't miss this opportunity to live in the Highly Sought after Community of Overlook at Hamlin! This Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home was built in 2014 and in Pristine Condition! As you enter the home you're greeted by an Open Floorplan with a Huge Living Room that is connected to the Kitchen and Dining area. The Living Room features Wired Surround Sound, Upgraded Crown Molding, and Tray Ceilings. The very spacious Kitchen features All Stainless-steel appliances, 42" Espresso Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Gas Stove and a Huge Island, perfect for Entertaining Guest and Family! This open floorplan of the home also features a well designed split floor plan. The large Master Suit also features a Tray Ceiling, Double Vanity with Granite Counters, a Walk-in closet and Walk-in Shower. There are 4 other bedrooms and 2 more Full Bathrooms as well with plenty of room for a large family! The Overlook at Hamlin community features a clubhouse, community pool, fire pits, an amphitheater, a play ground, and are always holding community events and activities. The home is located just minutes from HWY 429 and close access to downtown Orlando, the attractions and all other major Highways. This property will not last long, call and schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP have any available units?
7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP have?
Some of 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP does offer parking.
Does 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP has a pool.
Does 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College