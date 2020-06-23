7882 MINUTEMEN LOOP

Amenities

Don't miss this opportunity to live in the Highly Sought after Community of Overlook at Hamlin! This Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home was built in 2014 and in Pristine Condition! As you enter the home you're greeted by an Open Floorplan with a Huge Living Room that is connected to the Kitchen and Dining area. The Living Room features Wired Surround Sound, Upgraded Crown Molding, and Tray Ceilings. The very spacious Kitchen features All Stainless-steel appliances, 42" Espresso Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Gas Stove and a Huge Island, perfect for Entertaining Guest and Family! This open floorplan of the home also features a well designed split floor plan. The large Master Suit also features a Tray Ceiling, Double Vanity with Granite Counters, a Walk-in closet and Walk-in Shower. There are 4 other bedrooms and 2 more Full Bathrooms as well with plenty of room for a large family! The Overlook at Hamlin community features a clubhouse, community pool, fire pits, an amphitheater, a play ground, and are always holding community events and activities. The home is located just minutes from HWY 429 and close access to downtown Orlando, the attractions and all other major Highways. This property will not last long, call and schedule a showing today!