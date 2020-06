Amenities

dishwasher garage media room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Brand new house, never lived in the new neighborhood of Horizons West and Hamlin. Right next to Hwy 429 and Turnpike. New downtown Hamlin is getting completed with variety of dining choices, luxurious movie theater, new board walk and so many amenities .