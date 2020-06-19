7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Lots to love about this sought after Windermere 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage beginning with brand new stainless fridge, stove and dishwasher for new tenant. Versatile all tiled 1st floor plan with formal dining room or convert to front office. Open kitchen to rear great room that opens to covered screened private patio and fenced yard. All bedrooms up, Master bedroom features 8x5' walk-in closet tile floor dual sinks in master bath and garden tub, secondary bedrooms have carpet. Energy efficient double pane windows and AC is 2 years new. Community resort style pool and clubhouse nearby. Short minutes to shopping and attractions. Available now!