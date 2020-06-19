All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE

7462 Bentonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7462 Bentonshire Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Lots to love about this sought after Windermere 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage beginning with brand new stainless fridge, stove and dishwasher for new tenant. Versatile all tiled 1st floor plan with formal dining room or convert to front office. Open kitchen to rear great room that opens to covered screened private patio and fenced yard. All bedrooms up, Master bedroom features 8x5' walk-in closet tile floor dual sinks in master bath and garden tub, secondary bedrooms have carpet. Energy efficient double pane windows and AC is 2 years new. Community resort style pool and clubhouse nearby. Short minutes to shopping and attractions. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE have any available units?
7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE have?
Some of 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE does offer parking.
Does 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE has a pool.
Does 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE have accessible units?
No, 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7462 BENTONSHIRE AVE has units with air conditioning.
