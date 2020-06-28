7284 Duxbury Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent Location with Lots of Space 3/3 and 2 Car Garage in Winter Garden - Beautiful 3 bed/3 bath Lakeview Pointe townhouse in the coveted community of Winter Gardens Horizon West. High rated schools, just minutes from Disney, 429, Hamlin, Cinepolis and Winter Garden Village. First floor with living/dining space, kitchen, full bathroom, and downstairs bedroom. Ceramic tile flooring in most areas. Features kitchen with 42 maple cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, tile backsplash, island w/breakfast bar, large walk-in pantry, and access to the courtyard patio. Kitchen appliances included. Upstairs 2 Owners Suites bedrooms with walk-in closets, ensuite baths with dual sink vanities and granite countertops, and laundry room with washer and dryer. In the back enjoy the privacy of a fenced courtyard patio and detached 2 car garage w/covered breezeway. Includes convenient safe racks for storage in the garage and Ecobee smart thermostat. Resort-style community amenities fitness center, pool, cabana, playground, and splash park. Rent includes Pest control service, home alarm system, irrigation, and lawn maintenance.



Property is available now, please call Jose at 407.230.0900 for more info and to schedule showings.



$50 application fee. No criminal or evictions record. Owner prefers non-smokers.



For this and other amazing Central Florida Properties visit www.PremierEstateAgency.com



Professionally managed by Premier Estate Agency, LLC.



(RLNE5085476)