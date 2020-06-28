All apartments in Horizon West
Location

7284 Duxbury Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent Location with Lots of Space 3/3 and 2 Car Garage in Winter Garden - Beautiful 3 bed/3 bath Lakeview Pointe townhouse in the coveted community of Winter Gardens Horizon West. High rated schools, just minutes from Disney, 429, Hamlin, Cinepolis and Winter Garden Village. First floor with living/dining space, kitchen, full bathroom, and downstairs bedroom. Ceramic tile flooring in most areas. Features kitchen with 42 maple cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, tile backsplash, island w/breakfast bar, large walk-in pantry, and access to the courtyard patio. Kitchen appliances included. Upstairs 2 Owners Suites bedrooms with walk-in closets, ensuite baths with dual sink vanities and granite countertops, and laundry room with washer and dryer. In the back enjoy the privacy of a fenced courtyard patio and detached 2 car garage w/covered breezeway. Includes convenient safe racks for storage in the garage and Ecobee smart thermostat. Resort-style community amenities fitness center, pool, cabana, playground, and splash park. Rent includes Pest control service, home alarm system, irrigation, and lawn maintenance.

Property is available now, please call Jose at 407.230.0900 for more info and to schedule showings.

$50 application fee. No criminal or evictions record. Owner prefers non-smokers.

For this and other amazing Central Florida Properties visit www.PremierEstateAgency.com

Professionally managed by Premier Estate Agency, LLC.

(RLNE5085476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7284 Duxbury Lane have any available units?
7284 Duxbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7284 Duxbury Lane have?
Some of 7284 Duxbury Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7284 Duxbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7284 Duxbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7284 Duxbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7284 Duxbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7284 Duxbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7284 Duxbury Lane offers parking.
Does 7284 Duxbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7284 Duxbury Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7284 Duxbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7284 Duxbury Lane has a pool.
Does 7284 Duxbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 7284 Duxbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7284 Duxbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7284 Duxbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7284 Duxbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7284 Duxbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
