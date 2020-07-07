All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

7118 Desert Mandarin St.

7118 Desert Mandarin Street · No Longer Available
Location

7118 Desert Mandarin Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
7118 Desert Mandarin St. Available 12/08/19 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in Summerlake Grove - Available 12/8/19. This "Marlin" model, 2017 built by KHovnanian Homes features, 2600+ square feet and boasts upgrades galore. Including but not limited to a fully tiled first floor, gourmet kitchen with gas stove-top and double wall ovens, zodiac counters, stainless appliances, gas instant hot water heater, with attached 2 car garage. The upstairs master suite features double vanities, a huge walk-in closet and separate shower and tub. The community is all you can ask for with community pool, parks, and playgrounds. All a short drive to the new Hamlin Village with Publix and theater as well as easy access to Disney and the 429! This is a PET FRIENDLY property. Don't forget to check out the 360 virtual tour! https://www.nodalview.com/47HCqaiKqnaZVxWEw3wRKgT7?viewer=mls All applications taken online at www.BlueHomePM.com/rental-search

(RLNE3697314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7118 Desert Mandarin St. have any available units?
7118 Desert Mandarin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7118 Desert Mandarin St. have?
Some of 7118 Desert Mandarin St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7118 Desert Mandarin St. currently offering any rent specials?
7118 Desert Mandarin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7118 Desert Mandarin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7118 Desert Mandarin St. is pet friendly.
Does 7118 Desert Mandarin St. offer parking?
Yes, 7118 Desert Mandarin St. offers parking.
Does 7118 Desert Mandarin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7118 Desert Mandarin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7118 Desert Mandarin St. have a pool?
Yes, 7118 Desert Mandarin St. has a pool.
Does 7118 Desert Mandarin St. have accessible units?
No, 7118 Desert Mandarin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7118 Desert Mandarin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7118 Desert Mandarin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7118 Desert Mandarin St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7118 Desert Mandarin St. does not have units with air conditioning.

