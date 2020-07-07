Amenities
7118 Desert Mandarin St. Available 12/08/19 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in Summerlake Grove - Available 12/8/19. This "Marlin" model, 2017 built by KHovnanian Homes features, 2600+ square feet and boasts upgrades galore. Including but not limited to a fully tiled first floor, gourmet kitchen with gas stove-top and double wall ovens, zodiac counters, stainless appliances, gas instant hot water heater, with attached 2 car garage. The upstairs master suite features double vanities, a huge walk-in closet and separate shower and tub. The community is all you can ask for with community pool, parks, and playgrounds. All a short drive to the new Hamlin Village with Publix and theater as well as easy access to Disney and the 429! This is a PET FRIENDLY property. Don't forget to check out the 360 virtual tour! https://www.nodalview.com/47HCqaiKqnaZVxWEw3wRKgT7?viewer=mls All applications taken online at www.BlueHomePM.com/rental-search
(RLNE3697314)