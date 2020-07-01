All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
7088 VENTNOR DRIVE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:39 AM

7088 VENTNOR DRIVE

7088 Ventnor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7088 Ventnor Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished. Corner Unit Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 car garage. The community features a community pool, playground, outdoor fitness area, dog walk area and basketball court. The home features tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes granite counters and 42-inch wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. A full bath is located downstairs for guests adjacent to a bedroom featuring a very large closet. Upstairs a master bedroom and two additional bedrooms are located upstairs. A brick paver patio on the back of the home is perfect for grilling. Small dogs will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE have any available units?
7088 VENTNOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE have?
Some of 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7088 VENTNOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7088 VENTNOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College