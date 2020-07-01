7088 VENTNOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Furnished. Corner Unit Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 car garage. The community features a community pool, playground, outdoor fitness area, dog walk area and basketball court. The home features tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes granite counters and 42-inch wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. A full bath is located downstairs for guests adjacent to a bedroom featuring a very large closet. Upstairs a master bedroom and two additional bedrooms are located upstairs. A brick paver patio on the back of the home is perfect for grilling. Small dogs will be considered.