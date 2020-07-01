6597 Calamondin Drive - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This property is available NOW! 3 Bedrooms, and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Located in on of the most desirable Community in the great area of Winter Garden. Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Feature Granite Countertops, the large master bedrooms has carpet and a walk closet. the Home also feature a spacious 2 car garage with a opener and a Cozy Patio. The Community Features a very Nice Club house with a Resort Style pool. Close to Main Highway, Orange County national golf Center and the new Walmart in the Area.