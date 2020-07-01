All apartments in Horizon West
6597 Calamondin Drive - 1

6597 Calamondin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6597 Calamondin Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property is available NOW! 3 Bedrooms, and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Located in on of the most desirable Community in the great area of Winter Garden. Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Feature Granite Countertops, the large master bedrooms has carpet and a walk closet. the Home also feature a spacious 2 car garage with a opener and a Cozy Patio. The Community Features a very Nice Club house with a Resort Style pool. Close to Main Highway, Orange County national golf Center and the new Walmart in the Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 have any available units?
6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 have?
Some of 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6597 Calamondin Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.

