Amenities

pet friendly gym pool internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

5 bedroom at independence winter garden - Beautiful 5 bedroom house at winter garden independence community, master bedroom is downstairs, all tile for the living area big loft at upstairs. Brand new carpet upstairs.Internet and cable and lawn care included at the rent . Independence is high demand community with grade A school zone close to 429 and winter garden village center please call or text Eric Jia 4074011431 for showing



(RLNE1844616)