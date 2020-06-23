All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

5814 Cypress Hill Road

5814 Cypress Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5814 Cypress Hill Road, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Brand New 3 bedroom townhouse at ORCHARD HILLS WINTER GARDEN - Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse at orchard hill at winter garden ,
The Brookside Plan at Orchard Hills is a bright and beautiful two-story townhome with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. This home offers an open floor plan with living area, dining area, and kitchen with island. The first floor also includes a powder room. The second floor of this plan includes an owner’s suite with a generous walk-in closet, outdoor access to a balcony, and owner's bath with separated shower and tub, two more bedrooms, bath, and upstairs laundry for convenience.
the ORCHARD HILLS have resort style pool and the gym and children play area ,
bridge water crossing middle school right around the corner , close to 429 and winter garden village ,
so do not wait come see this amazing unit at the best location
please call or text Eric jia 4074011431

(RLNE4579809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 Cypress Hill Road have any available units?
5814 Cypress Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5814 Cypress Hill Road have?
Some of 5814 Cypress Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 Cypress Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5814 Cypress Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 Cypress Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5814 Cypress Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 5814 Cypress Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5814 Cypress Hill Road does offer parking.
Does 5814 Cypress Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5814 Cypress Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 Cypress Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 5814 Cypress Hill Road has a pool.
Does 5814 Cypress Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 5814 Cypress Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 Cypress Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5814 Cypress Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5814 Cypress Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5814 Cypress Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
