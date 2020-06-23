5814 Cypress Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage

Brand New 3 bedroom townhouse at ORCHARD HILLS WINTER GARDEN - Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse at orchard hill at winter garden ,

The Brookside Plan at Orchard Hills is a bright and beautiful two-story townhome with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. This home offers an open floor plan with living area, dining area, and kitchen with island. The first floor also includes a powder room. The second floor of this plan includes an owner’s suite with a generous walk-in closet, outdoor access to a balcony, and owner's bath with separated shower and tub, two more bedrooms, bath, and upstairs laundry for convenience.

the ORCHARD HILLS have resort style pool and the gym and children play area ,

bridge water crossing middle school right around the corner , close to 429 and winter garden village ,

so do not wait come see this amazing unit at the best location

please call or text Eric jia 4074011431



(RLNE4579809)