Horizon West, FL
5747 New Independence Pkwy
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

5747 New Independence Pkwy

5747 New Independence Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5747 New Independence Parkway, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
5747 New Independence Pkwy Available 07/01/19 2/2.5 Townhome w/ Internet and Cable! - Well appointed 2/2.5 townhome in the wonderful Independence Homes in Winter Garden! Rent includes yard care, internet, and cable! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and includes washer and dryer. Amenities in community include: Swimming pools, 2 Clubhouses, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Private Boat Launch, Parks, Nature Trails, and a Fitness Center!! Brick patio out back and 2 car garage as well.

PET POLICY: Small Pets may be considered with owner permission.

To schedule a showing please click here:
https://goo.gl/forms/edmqVpkAWpZVg3Va2

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE4885004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5747 New Independence Pkwy have any available units?
5747 New Independence Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5747 New Independence Pkwy have?
Some of 5747 New Independence Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5747 New Independence Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
5747 New Independence Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5747 New Independence Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 5747 New Independence Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 5747 New Independence Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 5747 New Independence Pkwy offers parking.
Does 5747 New Independence Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5747 New Independence Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5747 New Independence Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 5747 New Independence Pkwy has a pool.
Does 5747 New Independence Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 5747 New Independence Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5747 New Independence Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5747 New Independence Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5747 New Independence Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 5747 New Independence Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
