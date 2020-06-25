Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

5747 New Independence Pkwy Available 07/01/19 2/2.5 Townhome w/ Internet and Cable! - Well appointed 2/2.5 townhome in the wonderful Independence Homes in Winter Garden! Rent includes yard care, internet, and cable! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and includes washer and dryer. Amenities in community include: Swimming pools, 2 Clubhouses, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Private Boat Launch, Parks, Nature Trails, and a Fitness Center!! Brick patio out back and 2 car garage as well.



PET POLICY: Small Pets may be considered with owner permission.



To schedule a showing please click here:

https://goo.gl/forms/edmqVpkAWpZVg3Va2



Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



(RLNE4885004)