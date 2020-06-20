All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:24 PM

5600 WATER ROSE ROAD

5600 Water Rose Road · (321) 697-8360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5600 Water Rose Road, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1748 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
***READY TO MOVE***LIKE NEW Townhouse***Basic Cable, Internet, Lawn Care and Pest Control INCLUDED! This townhome has a beautifully designed floor plan. All bedrooms are upstairs. Ceiling FAN in all bedrooms and Family Room. GRANITE countertops throughout a top of the line kitchen and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Walking Pantry. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED. Step outside to your PAVER PATIO, Partially Covered and FENCED for privacy. GOOD RATED SCHOOLS (Keene's Crossing ES, Bridgewater MS, Windermere HS). No Pets and No Smoking. The community includes 2 Resort Style Pools, Club House, Walking/Bike path, Playground, Tennis and Basketball courts, Parks, Game Room - Arcade, Fitness Center and Boat Launch. Close to Shopping - Winter Garden Village and Hamlin Shops, Dining, Disney and 429, 408 and I-4. Available NOW!!!!, don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD have any available units?
5600 WATER ROSE ROAD has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD have?
Some of 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5600 WATER ROSE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD has a pool.
Does 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 WATER ROSE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
