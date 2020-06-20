5600 WATER ROSE ROAD

Amenities

***READY TO MOVE***LIKE NEW Townhouse***Basic Cable, Internet, Lawn Care and Pest Control INCLUDED! This townhome has a beautifully designed floor plan. All bedrooms are upstairs. Ceiling FAN in all bedrooms and Family Room. GRANITE countertops throughout a top of the line kitchen and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Walking Pantry. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED. Step outside to your PAVER PATIO, Partially Covered and FENCED for privacy. GOOD RATED SCHOOLS (Keene's Crossing ES, Bridgewater MS, Windermere HS). No Pets and No Smoking. The community includes 2 Resort Style Pools, Club House, Walking/Bike path, Playground, Tennis and Basketball courts, Parks, Game Room - Arcade, Fitness Center and Boat Launch. Close to Shopping - Winter Garden Village and Hamlin Shops, Dining, Disney and 429, 408 and I-4. Available NOW!!!!, don't miss this opportunity!