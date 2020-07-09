Amenities

5414 Gemgold Ct. Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath next to Lake in Windermere ... - Beautiful 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home with pool/spa, fully renovated in Windermere. Home backs up to a lake and located in a cul-de-sac. The home has new 42" kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances as well as new paint inside and out. As you sit in the kitchen or family room you can enjoy the breathtaking and relaxing view of the lake and pool. All of the fixtures have been updated and a new real wood floor installed in the family room. You are within minutes of 429 and Winter Garden Village. Come see your new home today!!! Lawn and Pool service included.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider. Please contact W. Psychoyos at 845-416-8710



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $2520.00

Lease Admin Fee = $125.00

First month's rent = $2520.00



