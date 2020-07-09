All apartments in Horizon West
5414 Gemgold Ct.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

5414 Gemgold Ct.

5414 Gemgold Court · No Longer Available
Location

5414 Gemgold Court, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
5414 Gemgold Ct. Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath next to Lake in Windermere ... - Beautiful 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home with pool/spa, fully renovated in Windermere. Home backs up to a lake and located in a cul-de-sac. The home has new 42" kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances as well as new paint inside and out. As you sit in the kitchen or family room you can enjoy the breathtaking and relaxing view of the lake and pool. All of the fixtures have been updated and a new real wood floor installed in the family room. You are within minutes of 429 and Winter Garden Village. Come see your new home today!!! Lawn and Pool service included.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider. Please contact W. Psychoyos at 845-416-8710

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $2520.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $2520.00

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at: www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE3426961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 Gemgold Ct. have any available units?
5414 Gemgold Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5414 Gemgold Ct. have?
Some of 5414 Gemgold Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 Gemgold Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5414 Gemgold Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 Gemgold Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5414 Gemgold Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 5414 Gemgold Ct. offer parking?
No, 5414 Gemgold Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5414 Gemgold Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 Gemgold Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 Gemgold Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 5414 Gemgold Ct. has a pool.
Does 5414 Gemgold Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5414 Gemgold Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 Gemgold Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 Gemgold Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5414 Gemgold Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5414 Gemgold Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

