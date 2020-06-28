All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange

5407 Walsh Pond Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5407 Walsh Pond Court, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom, 3 Baths Single Family Home For Rent in Edens Hammock at 5407 Walsh Pond Ct Windermere, Fl. 34786. - 4 Bedroom, 3 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 5407 Walsh Pond Ct Windermere, Fl. 34786. Range Refrigerator DW, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. NO Pets, No Section 8 Allowed.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted.

Driving Directions: Take State Road 535 West of Chase Road; State Road 535 becomes Summerport Village Parkway; Right onto Lake Smith Circle; Right onto Falcon Centre Avenue; Right onto Bridgewater Crossings Blvd., Right onto Walsh Pond Court.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5135026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange have any available units?
5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange have?
Some of 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange currently offering any rent specials?
5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange pet-friendly?
No, 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange offer parking?
No, 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange does not offer parking.
Does 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange have a pool?
No, 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange does not have a pool.
Does 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange have accessible units?
No, 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5407 Walsh Pond Court Orange has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College