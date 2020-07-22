Amenities

5044 Carillon Lane Available 01/15/20 Spacious Windermere Summerport Home - Beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom, 2400 plus, square foot Summerport home. Separate living, family and dining rooms and large eat in kitchen area which overlooks the back yard. Open kitchen floor plan with oversized pantry. Windermere High School, only a few minutes to Keene's Crossing Elementary and Bridgewater Middle School. Community has great amenities: Clubhouse with lake view, resort style pool, fitness center, park, basketball, tennis, volleyball, playground and walk/bike trails. Easy access SR429 and 535.



Application fee is $60 per adult. Available for move in around January 15th.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5411328)