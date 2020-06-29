All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated February 28 2020

4648 River Gem Avenue

4648 River Gem Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4648 River Gem Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4/3 Home In Windermere Community Of Summerport - 4-bedroom, 3-bath single family home in the Windermere community of Summerport. This home is 3,678 total square feet, with 2,644 square feet under air. Spacious, open layout with living, formal dining, and dinette areas. Kitchen features a large island with breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Large covered back porch, three-car garage. Community amenities include walking/biking trails, picnic and playground areas, tennis, basketball, clubhouse, and fitness center.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5436071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 River Gem Avenue have any available units?
4648 River Gem Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 4648 River Gem Avenue have?
Some of 4648 River Gem Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 River Gem Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4648 River Gem Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 River Gem Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4648 River Gem Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 4648 River Gem Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4648 River Gem Avenue offers parking.
Does 4648 River Gem Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 River Gem Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 River Gem Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4648 River Gem Avenue has a pool.
Does 4648 River Gem Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4648 River Gem Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 River Gem Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4648 River Gem Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4648 River Gem Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4648 River Gem Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
