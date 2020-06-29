4648 River Gem Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

4/3 Home In Windermere Community Of Summerport - 4-bedroom, 3-bath single family home in the Windermere community of Summerport. This home is 3,678 total square feet, with 2,644 square feet under air. Spacious, open layout with living, formal dining, and dinette areas. Kitchen features a large island with breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Large covered back porch, three-car garage. Community amenities include walking/biking trails, picnic and playground areas, tennis, basketball, clubhouse, and fitness center.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



(RLNE5436071)