Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
4408 Blue Major Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:55 PM

4408 Blue Major Drive

4408 Blue Major Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4408 Blue Major Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
This 4 bedroom 3 bath pool home will be available soon! The community features a clubhouse, lakes, playground, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. The home is painted in a warm neutral color. Formal living and dining room with a tray ceiling and modern chandelier. Moving into the heart of the home is the open kitchen and family room area. The kitchen has all updated appliances, along with a gas range for the chef, chestnut colored cabinets, granite counter tops and a breakfast nook with plantation shutters overlooking the sparkling pool. The sliding glass doors off the family room open all the way across to a 1000 square foot lanai, containing 2 ceiling fans, a heated pool and spa making this area great for entertaining. This home is a split floor plan. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, double walk-in closets, double sinks, garden tub with a separate shower and water closet. The master bedroom also has private access to the pool so you can pop out and take a dip on those hot summer nights. On the other side of the home there are two bedrooms in the front of home with guest bath between and the fourth bedroom at the back of home with a pool-access bathroom. Easy access to major roads (429), shopping and schools. This home offers Florida living at it's Best. Small pets will considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 8/14/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Blue Major Drive have any available units?
4408 Blue Major Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 4408 Blue Major Drive have?
Some of 4408 Blue Major Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Blue Major Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Blue Major Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Blue Major Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4408 Blue Major Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4408 Blue Major Drive offer parking?
No, 4408 Blue Major Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4408 Blue Major Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Blue Major Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Blue Major Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4408 Blue Major Drive has a pool.
Does 4408 Blue Major Drive have accessible units?
No, 4408 Blue Major Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Blue Major Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4408 Blue Major Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4408 Blue Major Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4408 Blue Major Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
