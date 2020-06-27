4408 Blue Major Drive

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 3 bath pool home will be available soon! The community features a clubhouse, lakes, playground, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. The home is painted in a warm neutral color. Formal living and dining room with a tray ceiling and modern chandelier. Moving into the heart of the home is the open kitchen and family room area. The kitchen has all updated appliances, along with a gas range for the chef, chestnut colored cabinets, granite counter tops and a breakfast nook with plantation shutters overlooking the sparkling pool. The sliding glass doors off the family room open all the way across to a 1000 square foot lanai, containing 2 ceiling fans, a heated pool and spa making this area great for entertaining. This home is a split floor plan. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, double walk-in closets, double sinks, garden tub with a separate shower and water closet. The master bedroom also has private access to the pool so you can pop out and take a dip on those hot summer nights. On the other side of the home there are two bedrooms in the front of home with guest bath between and the fourth bedroom at the back of home with a pool-access bathroom. Easy access to major roads (429), shopping and schools. This home offers Florida living at it's Best. Small pets will considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 8/14/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

