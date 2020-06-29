4201 OAK LODGE WAY

Amenities

LARGE EXECUTIVE 5-BEDROOM POOL HOME WITH DOUBLE BONUS ROOM LOFT, situated on a corner lot, in lovely Orchard Hills. This open concept floor plan with connecting formal living and dining rooms has a large gourmet kitchen with island and eat-in breakfast area family room and master bedroom, all on the first floor. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms - 2 of which feature a Jack-n-Jill bath and 2 others that share a common bath adjacent to both bedrooms. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Also upstairs is a Media room, a separate game room and additional large sized loft. 2-car garage with a tandem 3rd space, a private pool with spa plus an exterior pool bath located on lanai. Other added features include crown molding throughout the home, tray ceilings in foyer and living room and coffered ceiling in the dining room. Office with custom built in desks and shelving. Community amenities include pool, fitness center, and recreation facility. Zoned for the new Windermere High School. Easy access to Winter Garden Village, Windermere, Walt Disney World®, and SR 429 – which provides a direct commute to the 408 and Downtown Orlando.