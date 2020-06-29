All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

4201 OAK LODGE WAY

4201 Oak Lodge Way · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Oak Lodge Way, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
LARGE EXECUTIVE 5-BEDROOM POOL HOME WITH DOUBLE BONUS ROOM LOFT, situated on a corner lot, in lovely Orchard Hills. This open concept floor plan with connecting formal living and dining rooms has a large gourmet kitchen with island and eat-in breakfast area family room and master bedroom, all on the first floor. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms - 2 of which feature a Jack-n-Jill bath and 2 others that share a common bath adjacent to both bedrooms. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Also upstairs is a Media room, a separate game room and additional large sized loft. 2-car garage with a tandem 3rd space, a private pool with spa plus an exterior pool bath located on lanai. Other added features include crown molding throughout the home, tray ceilings in foyer and living room and coffered ceiling in the dining room. Office with custom built in desks and shelving. Community amenities include pool, fitness center, and recreation facility. Zoned for the new Windermere High School. Easy access to Winter Garden Village, Windermere, Walt Disney World®, and SR 429 – which provides a direct commute to the 408 and Downtown Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 OAK LODGE WAY have any available units?
4201 OAK LODGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 4201 OAK LODGE WAY have?
Some of 4201 OAK LODGE WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 OAK LODGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4201 OAK LODGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 OAK LODGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4201 OAK LODGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 4201 OAK LODGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4201 OAK LODGE WAY offers parking.
Does 4201 OAK LODGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 OAK LODGE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 OAK LODGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4201 OAK LODGE WAY has a pool.
Does 4201 OAK LODGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 4201 OAK LODGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 OAK LODGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 OAK LODGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4201 OAK LODGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4201 OAK LODGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

