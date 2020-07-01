All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE

4162 Blue Major Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4162 Blue Major Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Impeccable 5 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home located in Summerport. It features formal dining room and living room, first floor oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet, modern kitchen with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious family room overlooking the backyard and a pond. The second floor offers 4 additional bedrooms, two bathrooms and a loft. Summerport offers amazing amenities as well as the extensive amounts of green space which provide additional enjoyment such as playground, picnic areas, walking trails, fitness center, community swimming pool, the impressive recently renovated clubhouse and so much more!!! Located minutes away from shopping and dining in Winter Garden Villages, easy access to the 429, and all the theme parks! IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have any available units?
4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have?
Some of 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College