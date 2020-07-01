4162 BLUE MAJOR DRIVE

Amenities

Impeccable 5 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home located in Summerport. It features formal dining room and living room, first floor oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet, modern kitchen with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious family room overlooking the backyard and a pond. The second floor offers 4 additional bedrooms, two bathrooms and a loft. Summerport offers amazing amenities as well as the extensive amounts of green space which provide additional enjoyment such as playground, picnic areas, walking trails, fitness center, community swimming pool, the impressive recently renovated clubhouse and so much more!!! Located minutes away from shopping and dining in Winter Garden Villages, easy access to the 429, and all the theme parks! IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE