16572 Brook Springs Alley

New, 2-story, 3 bed/2.5 bath, Winter Garden townhouse for rent! - This gorgeous, updated townhouse was just built in 2018!! Brand new 2-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom, end unit townhome in the growing community of Waterleigh, in Winter Garden. The main floor offers a completely open floor plan, with soaring knockdown ceilings, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring, and a half-bathroom. All the bedrooms, both full bathrooms, laundry room, and a bonus loft space are all located upstairs! Lawncare is included in the rental price and zoned for A-rated schools. Complete the package with a 1-car garage, a quaint back patio, and a Ring camera doorbell already installed! The community offers a luxury pool, a brand new fitness center, a clubhouse, playground area, and beach volleyball for all residents to use! Located just 5 minutes from New Independence, Publix, 429, Turnpike, & just 8 minutes to Disney and the attractions!!! Contact Samantha@donasher.com to schedule a private viewing today!



