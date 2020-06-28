All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

16572 Brook Springs Alley

16572 Brook Springs Alley · No Longer Available
Location

16572 Brook Springs Alley, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
New, 2-story, 3 bed/2.5 bath, Winter Garden townhouse for rent! - This gorgeous, updated townhouse was just built in 2018!! Brand new 2-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom, end unit townhome in the growing community of Waterleigh, in Winter Garden. The main floor offers a completely open floor plan, with soaring knockdown ceilings, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring, and a half-bathroom. All the bedrooms, both full bathrooms, laundry room, and a bonus loft space are all located upstairs! Lawncare is included in the rental price and zoned for A-rated schools. Complete the package with a 1-car garage, a quaint back patio, and a Ring camera doorbell already installed! The community offers a luxury pool, a brand new fitness center, a clubhouse, playground area, and beach volleyball for all residents to use! Located just 5 minutes from New Independence, Publix, 429, Turnpike, & just 8 minutes to Disney and the attractions!!! Contact Samantha@donasher.com to schedule a private viewing today!

(RLNE4438728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16572 Brook Springs Alley have any available units?
16572 Brook Springs Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 16572 Brook Springs Alley have?
Some of 16572 Brook Springs Alley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16572 Brook Springs Alley currently offering any rent specials?
16572 Brook Springs Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16572 Brook Springs Alley pet-friendly?
No, 16572 Brook Springs Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 16572 Brook Springs Alley offer parking?
Yes, 16572 Brook Springs Alley offers parking.
Does 16572 Brook Springs Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16572 Brook Springs Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16572 Brook Springs Alley have a pool?
Yes, 16572 Brook Springs Alley has a pool.
Does 16572 Brook Springs Alley have accessible units?
No, 16572 Brook Springs Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 16572 Brook Springs Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 16572 Brook Springs Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16572 Brook Springs Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 16572 Brook Springs Alley does not have units with air conditioning.
