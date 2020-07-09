16366 Brisk Breeze Aly

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f453d8705b ---- VR - JUST REDUCED!!!! Available now!!! Welcome To Your New Home!! Enjoy The Brand New Community Of Waterleigh In Winter Garden. This recently built 3/2/1 Single Family Home Offers Over 2000 Square Feet Of Luxury Living. Open Floor Plan Includes Spacious Kitchen -Dining And Living Room Combo. Kitchen has 42 Inch Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances And Large Island/Breakfast Bar to enjoy your family meals. Master Suite On First Floor. Master Bath Features His And Her Sinks And Large Vanity Along With HUGE Master Closet and Linen Closet For Added Storage. Laundry Room W/Brand New Washer Dryer. 2 Car Garage In Rear, Just Off Brisk Breeze Ally. Half Bath Downstairs For Your Guests. Upper Floor Includes 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Full Bathroom and Large Loft Area. Tile Downstairs, Carpet Upper. HOA is responsible for all yard care - Easy Living! Community Amenities Are Endless and Include: Large Pool - Club House - Fitness Gym - Bark Park - Playground - Beach Volleyball - Water Front Pier On Large Lake. Several Small Parks throughout Community. Conveniently located near 429 highway. This gorgeous property will not last long. Submit your applications today!! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (if approve; no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.