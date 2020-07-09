All apartments in Horizon West
16366 Brisk Breeze Aly

16366 Brisk Breeze Alley · No Longer Available
Location

16366 Brisk Breeze Alley, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f453d8705b ---- VR - JUST REDUCED!!!! Available now!!! Welcome To Your New Home!! Enjoy The Brand New Community Of Waterleigh In Winter Garden. This recently built 3/2/1 Single Family Home Offers Over 2000 Square Feet Of Luxury Living. Open Floor Plan Includes Spacious Kitchen -Dining And Living Room Combo. Kitchen has 42 Inch Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances And Large Island/Breakfast Bar to enjoy your family meals. Master Suite On First Floor. Master Bath Features His And Her Sinks And Large Vanity Along With HUGE Master Closet and Linen Closet For Added Storage. Laundry Room W/Brand New Washer Dryer. 2 Car Garage In Rear, Just Off Brisk Breeze Ally. Half Bath Downstairs For Your Guests. Upper Floor Includes 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Full Bathroom and Large Loft Area. Tile Downstairs, Carpet Upper. HOA is responsible for all yard care - Easy Living! Community Amenities Are Endless and Include: Large Pool - Club House - Fitness Gym - Bark Park - Playground - Beach Volleyball - Water Front Pier On Large Lake. Several Small Parks throughout Community. Conveniently located near 429 highway. This gorgeous property will not last long. Submit your applications today!! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (if approve; no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly have any available units?
16366 Brisk Breeze Aly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly have?
Some of 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly currently offering any rent specials?
16366 Brisk Breeze Aly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly pet-friendly?
Yes, 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly is pet friendly.
Does 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly offer parking?
Yes, 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly offers parking.
Does 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly have a pool?
Yes, 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly has a pool.
Does 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly have accessible units?
No, 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly have units with dishwashers?
No, 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly have units with air conditioning?
No, 16366 Brisk Breeze Aly does not have units with air conditioning.

