16067 Pebble Bluff Loop

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Beautiful 2 story Luxury Home in Winter Garden! Over 2,000 SQ. FT, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in Waterleigh Community the heart of Horizon West. Featuring the Cordale floor plan with amazing curb appeal and open floor plan. Front covered porch, kitchen with rich 42" cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, Granite Counter Tops and large prep island. Downstairs master suite with large walk in shower and closet. Upstairs 2 bedrooms suites and loft/ flex room, 2 car garage in rear and covered lanai make this your dream home. Waterleigh boasts the nicest entrances and clubhouse in the area with resort level amenities including a massive pool with splash zone, numerous gazebos, full state of the art gym, meeting areas, ballroom, tennis courts, playground and large ball fields. Waterleigh is built around several spring fed lakes providing amazing views and wildlife. Conveniently located to 429, all theme parks, downtown Orlando and to the lakeside Hamlin Town Center with many trendy restaurants, movie theater and stores. Top-rated schools are nearby; new elementary school under construction.

Property is not under the section 8 housing program

Pet friendly with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No aggressive breeds.



12 Month Lease

$5 Monthly Tech Fee

$75 Application Fee Per Adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

