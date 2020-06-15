All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop.
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:00 PM

16067 Pebble Bluff Loop

16067 Pebble Bluff Loop · (407) 349-8080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16067 Pebble Bluff Loop, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 2 story Luxury Home in Winter Garden! Over 2,000 SQ. FT, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in Waterleigh Community the heart of Horizon West. Featuring the Cordale floor plan with amazing curb appeal and open floor plan. Front covered porch, kitchen with rich 42" cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, Granite Counter Tops and large prep island. Downstairs master suite with large walk in shower and closet. Upstairs 2 bedrooms suites and loft/ flex room, 2 car garage in rear and covered lanai make this your dream home. Waterleigh boasts the nicest entrances and clubhouse in the area with resort level amenities including a massive pool with splash zone, numerous gazebos, full state of the art gym, meeting areas, ballroom, tennis courts, playground and large ball fields. Waterleigh is built around several spring fed lakes providing amazing views and wildlife. Conveniently located to 429, all theme parks, downtown Orlando and to the lakeside Hamlin Town Center with many trendy restaurants, movie theater and stores. Top-rated schools are nearby; new elementary school under construction.
Property is not under the section 8 housing program
Pet friendly with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No aggressive breeds.

Available Now!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop have any available units?
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop have?
Some of 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop currently offering any rent specials?
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop is pet friendly.
Does 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop offer parking?
Yes, 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop does offer parking.
Does 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop have a pool?
Yes, 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop has a pool.
Does 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop have accessible units?
No, 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 16067 Pebble Bluff Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
