Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Beautiful home for rent - Energy efficient home will save you big on the utility bill, the newest Amazon Smart home make your life much easier and convenient. Of course, an open concept kitchen with gorgeous quartz countertop, central island won't let you miss out fun with your family and friends even when you are cooking.

The community is a few minutes away from FL 429.

Come and see the house, make it yours! Lawn care is included.



(RLNE5458383)