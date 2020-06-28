15156 Shonan Gold Drive

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel gym pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Brand New Lakefront 6 Bedroom Available Immediately - Welcome home to this IMMACULATE brand NEW lakefront mansion in Winter Garden! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Custom finished throughout. SPACIOUS living area. GORGEOUS kitchen showcases white cabinets and LOVELY counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing lakeside in your private backyard. Boat access. Upstairs features an OPEN bonus room and movie theater. Natural light throughout. Large bedrooms. NEW development in Hamlin Cove off New Independence Parkway, located just minutes from the Walt Disney World Resort. You can see the Disney Fireworks from the back lake front yard every night!!! Enjoy all the amenities Hamlin Cove has to offer - swimming pool, fitness center, splash pad, gym, clubhouse, playground, boat access ramp, and bike trail.



Lawn care included. Conveniently located minutes from SR 429, shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Independence Elementary School, Bridgewater Middle School, Windermere High School. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5114820)