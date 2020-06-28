All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15156 Shonan Gold Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15156 Shonan Gold Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

15156 Shonan Gold Drive

15156 Shonan Gold Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15156 Shonan Gold Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Brand New Lakefront 6 Bedroom Available Immediately - Welcome home to this IMMACULATE brand NEW lakefront mansion in Winter Garden! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Custom finished throughout. SPACIOUS living area. GORGEOUS kitchen showcases white cabinets and LOVELY counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing lakeside in your private backyard. Boat access. Upstairs features an OPEN bonus room and movie theater. Natural light throughout. Large bedrooms. NEW development in Hamlin Cove off New Independence Parkway, located just minutes from the Walt Disney World Resort. You can see the Disney Fireworks from the back lake front yard every night!!! Enjoy all the amenities Hamlin Cove has to offer - swimming pool, fitness center, splash pad, gym, clubhouse, playground, boat access ramp, and bike trail.

Lawn care included. Conveniently located minutes from SR 429, shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Independence Elementary School, Bridgewater Middle School, Windermere High School. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5114820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15156 Shonan Gold Drive have any available units?
15156 Shonan Gold Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15156 Shonan Gold Drive have?
Some of 15156 Shonan Gold Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15156 Shonan Gold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15156 Shonan Gold Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15156 Shonan Gold Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15156 Shonan Gold Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15156 Shonan Gold Drive offer parking?
No, 15156 Shonan Gold Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15156 Shonan Gold Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15156 Shonan Gold Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15156 Shonan Gold Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15156 Shonan Gold Drive has a pool.
Does 15156 Shonan Gold Drive have accessible units?
No, 15156 Shonan Gold Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15156 Shonan Gold Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15156 Shonan Gold Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15156 Shonan Gold Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15156 Shonan Gold Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College