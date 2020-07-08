15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool new construction

Ashton Woods new construction home, modern upgraded kitchen in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2,502 sq ft floorplan. Find superior quality Wellborn 42” kitchen cabinets, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including gas stove. The main living space features vinyl wood look flooring and breakfast nook. Your master retreat can be found upstairs and boasts tray ceilings, a generous walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a frameless shower. Upstairs find 3 spacious bedrooms, a multipurpose loft, and a separate laundry room. community pool and clubhouse, stroll through the neighborhood on the walking trails, and relax! Included shutters Fridge, Washer, Dryer, water heater......