Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY

15124 Lemon Peel Alley · No Longer Available
Location

15124 Lemon Peel Alley, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
new construction
Ashton Woods new construction home, modern upgraded kitchen in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2,502 sq ft floorplan. Find superior quality Wellborn 42” kitchen cabinets, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including gas stove. The main living space features vinyl wood look flooring and breakfast nook. Your master retreat can be found upstairs and boasts tray ceilings, a generous walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a frameless shower. Upstairs find 3 spacious bedrooms, a multipurpose loft, and a separate laundry room. community pool and clubhouse, stroll through the neighborhood on the walking trails, and relax! Included shutters Fridge, Washer, Dryer, water heater......

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY have any available units?
15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY have?
Some of 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY offer parking?
No, 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY does not offer parking.
Does 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY has a pool.
Does 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 15124 LEMON PEEL ALLEY does not have units with air conditioning.

