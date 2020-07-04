All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

15084 Purple Martin Street

15084 Purple Martin Street · No Longer Available
Location

15084 Purple Martin Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Newer 4/3 Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities. Highlighted amenities include: a tennis court, basketball court, clubhouse and recreation center, resort-styled swimming pool, dog park and walking trails.

This four bedroom, three bathroom home features a welcoming front porch and a two car garage. The open kitchen overlooks the combination dining and family rooms. The spacious master suite includes a separate bathtub and shower as well as his and her sinks.

This beautifully upgraded Lennar home features:
-Designer style kitchen with granite counter tops, and top of the line stainless steel appliances.
-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.
-A large walk in closet in the master bedroom
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.
-24 hours emergency maintenance.

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.
For more information and showing times please contact Lee at (407) 921-0308.

(RLNE3203178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15084 Purple Martin Street have any available units?
15084 Purple Martin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15084 Purple Martin Street have?
Some of 15084 Purple Martin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15084 Purple Martin Street currently offering any rent specials?
15084 Purple Martin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15084 Purple Martin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15084 Purple Martin Street is pet friendly.
Does 15084 Purple Martin Street offer parking?
Yes, 15084 Purple Martin Street offers parking.
Does 15084 Purple Martin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15084 Purple Martin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15084 Purple Martin Street have a pool?
Yes, 15084 Purple Martin Street has a pool.
Does 15084 Purple Martin Street have accessible units?
No, 15084 Purple Martin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15084 Purple Martin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15084 Purple Martin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15084 Purple Martin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15084 Purple Martin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

